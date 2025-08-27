Detroit Lions Trade Tim Patrick To Jaguars, Opening Door For Isaac TeSlaa
Over the past couple of weeks, Isaac TeSlaa flashed in practice and preseason games, suggesting that he would open the 2025 season as the Lions' third wide receiver. Detroit confirmed my thoughts on his expected role by sending Tim Patrick to the Jaguars.
Detroit’s Passing Game Gets More Explosive
Earlier this week, I updated my projections to reflect Tesla’s momentum. Over the past two seasons at Arkansas, he delivered low production in 2023 (34/351/2 on 67 targets) and 2024 (28/545/3 on 36 targets). He’s 6’4” and 216 lbs. with plus speed (4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). His route running is trailing while lacking the quickness to create early wins vs. tight press coverage.
TeSlaa has a slot profile with good hands and the ability to win with size. I don’t expect him to offer starting fantasy value, but he has been drawing more attention in BestBall drafts over the last two weeks. Ultimately, TeSlaa gives the Lions another weapon to move the ball and score, and his overall ceiling is much higher than Tim Patrick's.
Jaguars Gain Wide Receiver Depth
The Jags’ wide receiver depth behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter lacks star power, and Patrick won’t help that view. He does provide good hands and size, which at least gives Trevor Lawrence another viable option at wide receiver.
In 2020 (51/742/6) and 2021 (53/734/5), Patrick did an excellent job off the bench, filling in for injured Broncos’ wide receivers. In 2021, he delivered playable stats in seven matchups (4/39/1, 3/37/1, 5/98, 7/89, 3/42/1, 4/85/1, and 6/95). Patrick missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee, followed by another lost season with an Achilles injury.
The Lions signed Patrick to their squad last summer after Denver released him. Detroit gave him WR3 snaps (55.2%), leading to 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. His two playable games came in Week 14 (6/43/2) and Week 15 (4/30/1) on 15 combined targets. The Lions didn’t look more than four times in any other matchup.
Tim Patrick Fantasy Football Value
Patrick could have a similar role in Jacksonville as he did in Detroit. He is a flash player in the fantasy market who will be challenging to time. This trade doesn’t really help his fantasy value, but Trevor Lawrence could see a slight uptick in fantasy points with another proven weapon at his disposal.
The biggest winner in this deal though is TeSlaa, who could emerge as a sneaky deep sleeper in 2025.