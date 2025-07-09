Devaughn Vele 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Predictions And Projections
Despite a quiet college career and entering the NFL at age 26, Devaughn Vele carved out a surprisingly productive role for the Broncos in 2024. With his 6'4" frame and red-zone presence, Vele could deliver sneaky value in deeper fantasy formats this season.
Devaughn Vele, Denver Broncos
With the three dull seasons on his college resume (23/389/1, 55/695/5, and 43/93/3) over 37 games, Vele was an easy player to dismiss in his rookie year at age 26. The Broncos drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Vele surprisingly caught all eight of his targets in Week 1 last season for 39 yards, but he missed the following four matchups due to a rib issue and three healthy inactives. Over his final 12 games, Vele delivered flex value in six contests (4/78, 4/39/1, 4/66, 6/80, 2/21/1, and 4/50/1). Denver gave him WR2 snaps in 10 games.
Devaughn Vele Fantasy Football Outlook
The Broncos like what they saw in Vele in the draft, and they trusted him enough to give him meaningful playing time in his rookie season. His size advantage (6’4” and 210 lbs.) helps his scoring in the red zone, and he should be better equipped to assist in blocking.
Vele doesn’t light up the fantasy candle, but he may surprise again in 2025. Possible 50+ catches for 600 yards and a handful of touchdowns while beginning his fantasy season in the free agent pool.