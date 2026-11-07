Devin Singletary, Demarcus Robinson, And More Last-Minute Must-Start Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 9

You may still be looking for an option to plug into your fantasy football lineup. Perhaps there was a surprise injury update, you don't like a matchup, or maybe you just got busy and are catching up after a long week. Don't worry, we've got your back.

There are still players who should be available who can help you win your week. These are top last-minute fantasy football options for Week 9.

QB Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Around mid-week, the Seahawks announced that Sam Darnold would not be available this week. This opens the door for Lock to take over as the starting quarterback. The good news is, we don't have to guess how Lock matches up against Arizona.

The Cardinals are a great matchup, allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Not only are they a great matchup, but they are a matchup we've already seen Lock face this season.

In Week 3, when these teams faced off, Lock threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and now the game is in Seattle. He is a great streaming option at this point if you're still scrambling for a quarterback.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Cam Skattebo is listed as doubtful for Week 9, and we do not expect him to play this week. With Skattebo out, Singletary could be a better start than even Skattebo if he were healthy.

Najee Harris has been cut, and Tyrone Tracy is on injured reserve. That essentially leaves Singletary all by himself in the Giants' backfield. That leaves him in a bell-cow role. He should thrive on volume alone, if nothing else, in an above-average matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

WR Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

We are extremely high on Robinson this week as he returns from an ankle injury. Brock Purdy is 12th in the league in passing yards per game, but is without almost his entire WR corps this week. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De'Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk are all out, leaving Demarcus Robinson as the clear WR1.

In his one fully healthy game, Robinson posted 50 yards and a touchdown as the third option. He has a ton of upside this week, as well as a safe floor. Las Vegas is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

Raridon is a tight end we have ranked as our TE15 overall this week, and he has TE1 upside. We don't expect Hunter Henry to play, and that leaves the rookie as one of the top options in the passing attack.

Raridon has been solid this season, racking up 173 yards and two touchdowns. This could be his coming-out party.

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