Can Former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson Reignite His Career With The Cleveland Browns?
Diontae Johnson’s career has been a rollercoaster, but he lands in Cleveland with a fresh opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing 2024. Johnson could emerge as a sneaky fantasy football value if he can recapture his early-career form.
Diontae Johnson, Cleveland Browns
Other than touchdowns (0), Johnson posted almost the same season in 2022 (86/882/0) as in 2020 (88/923/7) with a similar opportunity in targets (147 and 144). However, his catch rate (58.5) regressed, even with fewer drops (6). He gained 60 yards or fewer in 12 of his 17 starts, with his best production coming in Week 15 (10/98). The Steelers gave him a career-high seven rushes, but they ended with only 25 yards of offense.
In 2023, Johnson left Week 1 (3/48) with a hamstring injury that cost him four games. His play picked up over his following three matchups (5/79, 8/85, and 7/90/1). The lack of quarterback play and pass attempts in Pittsburgh led to him catching four or fewer passes in all of his final 10 games, including the playoffs. Over this span, he caught 32 of his 59 passes (54.2%) for 463 yards and five touchdowns (10.83 FPPG).
From 2020 to 2022, Johnson averaged 5.9 catches for 62 yards and 0.31 touchdowns per game (13.96 FPPG).
The excitement of Johnson left the building after falling to play at a high level with three teams (33/375/3 on 67 targets) last season. He teased in three matchups (8/122/1, 7/83/1, and 6/78/1) over a four-game stretch for the Panthers, but a rib injury led to a missed week and a trade to the Ravens. Johnson’s desire for more chances with Baltimore led to him whining his way off their roster.
Diontae Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook
Over the past two seasons, Elijah Moore (59/640/2 and 61/538/1) had 205 combined targets for Cleveland. Johnson should slide into a significant part of that role this year while also needing to reinvent his game. His direction suggests that he will start his 2025 fantasy season in the free agent pool.