DK Metcalf Fantasy Football Predictions And Projections With Pittsburgh Steelers
DK Metcalf is gearing up for a fresh start in Pittsburgh after two injury-plagued seasons in Seattle that saw flashes of elite production but inconsistent usage. Now stepping into a promising role with an upgraded Steelers offense, fantasy managers are eyeing him as a potential WR2 with sneaky upside in 2025.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Metcalf set a career-high in catches (90) and targets (141) in 2022 while gaining more than 1,000 yards for the second time. Seattle used him closer to the line of scrimmage, leading to 11.6 yards per catch (14.7 over his first three seasons). His best success came in four matchups (7/149, 11/90, 8/127/1, and 10/136/2), with the latter coming in the postseason. He had a floor of seven catches in seven of his 19 games played.
Seattle shifted Metcalf back to a deep passing option (16.9 yards per catch) in 2023, resulting in regression in his catch rate (55.5 – 63.8 in 2022). He gained over 1,000 yards again, highlighted by three contests (6/112, 6/134/3, and 5/106). The Seahawks gave him double-digit targets in only two games (14 and 12).
Over the final five weeks, Metcalf averaged only 6.2 targets. He missed Week 7 due to a rib injury while battling hip, toe, and back issues over the final two months. His final stats (66/1,114/8) ranked him 21st in PPR formats in wide receiver fantasy points (225.40).
2024 didn’t go well for Metcalf. He missed two midseason games with a knee injury while playing through a shoulder issue late in the year. After a dull Week 1 (3/29), Metcalf gained over 100 yards in three consecutive contests (10/129/1, 4/104/1, and 7/104). His only other game of value came in Week 7 (4/99/1). After his knee issue, he averaged only 10.68 FPPG in PPR formats over eight games.
DK Metcalf Fantasy Football Outlook
Pittsburgh will slide Metcalf into George Pickens' role in 2025, which led to WR4 (52/801/4), WR3 (63/1,140/5), and WR4 (59/900/3) seasons. His ceiling should be higher, but he also needs the Steelers to throw more passes. A borderline backend WR2 ranking this draft season seems more attainable with the Steelers’ upgrade at quarterback, and Metcalf does have the resume to support better results.