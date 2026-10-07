Dohnte Meyers, Darius Cooper, And More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 5

No position has been hit harder by injuries this season than the wide receivers, and now we also have to deal with bye weeks and a bunch of backup quarterbacks. Because of this, many fantasy football owners are searching for wide receivers to stream this week. These are our top fantasy football wide receiver streamers for Week 5.

Wide Receiver Streamers: Week 5

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals

Meyers could be set to step in as the Bengals WR1 this week. Ja'Marr Chase is in the concussion protocol, and Tee Higgins is dealing with an adductor injury.

In Week 4, with Chase exiting the game early, Meyers caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards. We'd expect him to be the top target in Cincy this week if both Chase and Higgins are out, and a solid option if just one of them is sidelined.

Based on what we know so far, it sounds like Higgins is on the wrong side of questionable, and Chase could go either way, as is often the case with the NFL's concussion protocol. This is a situation that should be monitored closely throughout the week.

WR Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson has seen six targets in every game this season and has caught at least three of them in all four games. Over the past two weeks, he has racked up 134 receiving yards and caught a touchdown in each game.

That's more than enough production and opportunity to make him a viable streaming option. Especially this week against a struggling Indianapolis Colts' defense.

WR Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles

Last week, with DeVonta Smith sidelined, Cooper was targeted seven times and caught two touchdown passes. He finished the game with three catches for 33 yards.

Smith's injury is expected to be a multi-week injury, which means Cooper should be a solid streaming option again this week. His volume and red zone usage give him both upside and somewhat of a safe floor.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

With Terry McLaurin sidelined last week, Williams saw eight targets, catching three of them for 21 yards. However, he did have a huge play called back on a penalty. The more important thing we are focusing on here is a talented rookie receiver seeing eight targets. He has the potential to have a big week against the New York Giants, and his upside will only increase if Jayden Daniels returns to action.

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