Dolphins Release Tua Tagovailoa: Fantasy Football Impact For 2026 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins have already undergone significant changes throughout the time early in the NFL offseason thus far. The team has brought in a new head coach, parted ways with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, and elected to move on from their former franchise quarterback.

Miami elected to release the Pro Bowl quarterback following a turbulent 2025 campaign, resulting in a $99 million cap hit for the team. Tagovailoa spent each of the last five seasons leading the Dolphins’ offense, posting a 44-32 record as the full-time starter under center. During that span, he completed 68% of his passes for 18,166 yards, 120 touchdowns and 59 interceptions, leading the NFL in passing yards, completion percentage and passer rating at different points throughout his tenure.

It didn’t take long for either side to move on, as the Dolphins managed to land his replacement in free agency, while the veteran signal-caller reportedly found a new home in the NFC. The Atlanta Falcons brought in Tagovailoa to compete with former first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., forming the league’s only all-left-handed quarterback room. The two sides agreed on a one-year deal, with Tagovailoa accepting a veteran minimum contract as Atlanta continues to build its roster around the quarterback group.

On the other hand, the Dolphins will roll out a largely new-look offense, kicking off a new era with a new head coach-quarterback pairing. Let’s look at Miami’s updated quarterback situation following a busy day on Monday:

Dolphins Win Malik Willis Sweepstakes In Free Agency, Fantasy Football Outlook

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Miami made a splash in free agency on Monday, bringing in star quarterback Malik Willis after parting ways with Tagovailoa. The Dolphins signed the former Packers backup and 2022 third-round pick to a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Willis spent each of the past two seasons in Green Bay, backing up star quarterback Jordan Love. He flashed throughout his limited opportunities, posting a 2-1 record over three starts while suiting up in 11 total games. In that time, Willis completed 78.7% of his passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. On the ground, he added 42 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy football perspective, Willis could be viewed as an upgrade considering Tagovailoa’s recent struggles and injury concerns. The Liberty product offers a dynamic skillset to Jeff Hafley’s offense, with immense rushing upside and improved accuracy over recent years. He’ll add a new element to a stout rushing attack, spearheaded by De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II. Willis serves as an immediate upgrade for the team, while Tagovailoa will enter a position battle with Penix to determine Atlanta’s starter under center in 2026.

On the other hand, should the former No. 5 overall pick manage to win the Falcons’ job, he’d have a plethora of weapons to work with behind a solid offensive line. Drake London is a proven WR1 at the highest level, Bijan Robinson is coming off a historic season, and Kyle Pitts has re-emerged as one of the top tight ends in football. If Tagovailoa can sustain the accuracy he’s displayed during his career, he should have no trouble producing as one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the NFC.

Read More Fantasy On SI News