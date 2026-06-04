Dynasty Fantasy Football 12-Team Rookie Mock Draft: Does Jeremiyah Love Hold Onto The Top Spot?

One of the most fun things about being in a dynasty league is the rookie draft. Fantasy owners will be doing them all summer. It's how you build your team. We are here to help you nail yours with our dynasty fantasy football first-round mock draft.



1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals



Love is going to be the first-overall pick in just about every rookie draft that takes place this summer, regardless of the format of the league.



1.2 WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans



Tate is our top wide receiver in this year's draft class, and he ended up being the first wideout off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is the only first-round rookie receiver to land in a spot where he can be the WR1 on his own team from Day 1.



1.3 WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints



Tyson was the next wide receiver off the board after Tate. He lands in an up-and-coming offense opposite Chris Olave in New Orleans. Many had him ranked as their top wideout in this class.



1.4 WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles



Lemon and Tyson are almost interchangeable based on who you believe in. We believe that Lemon is the better wide receiver, but admittedly, he does have a lower ceiling and landed in an offense that ranks near the top of the league in rush attempts on a yearly basis.



1.5 RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



Price snuck his way into the first round with a great landing spot as Kenneth Walker's replacement with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Being that Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL in the NFC Championship game, Price could hit the ground running and put a stranglehold on the starting job.



1.6 TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets



It's unfortunate that Sadiq landed with the Jets, but he is still by far the top tight end prospect in this class and has a ton of upside. If the Jets ever manage to get it together, or he leaves in free agency, he has elite TE1 upside.



1.7 WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns



Concepcion was our fourth wide receiver in this class, and in a bit of surprise, was selected as the fourth wideout by the Cleveland Browns. He has a shot to wrestle the WR1 job away from Jerry Jeudy at some point this season.



1.8 QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders



Mendoza is by far the best quarterback in this class and the only one that we project to actually become a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Ty Simpson has a shot, but we likely won't know about him for at least three years.



1.9 WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins



We'd argue that Bell is as good as any wide receiver in this draft. Prior to his ACL tear, he was right in that conversation with Tyson and Lemon for us. If healthy, we fully expect him to emerge as the WR1 in Miami this season.



1.10 RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



Coleman is our RB3 in this class. We expect him to take over the primary-back role in Denver this season. It may take some time to get going, but JK Dobbins has missed time due to injury every year of his career, and RJ Harvey will have his role, but he isn't built to be a bell cow.



1.11 TE Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles



It's unlikely Stowers has a major role in Philadelphia this season, but he is essentially to Dallas Goedert what Goedert was to Zach Ertz. If he's as good as we think he is, he'll be well worth the wait. Just don't bank on production from him this season.



1.12 WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets



Cooper was a prospect who we thought was a bit overrated through the draft process and landed in the worst possible spot. Not only have the Jets not fixed their quarterback problem, but Geno Smith now has to spread his limited production between a bunch of legitimate targets, who will all inevitably be held back by their quarterback. We have no faith that this team will get the quarterback situation right anytime soon, and we have over 50 years of evidence on our side.

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