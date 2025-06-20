Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Colston Loveland (Pick 1.11)
After an historic senior season for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Tyler Warren was expected to be the top tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Warren was off the board early, No. 14 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. But he wasn't the first tight end drafted.
That was Michigan's Colston Loveland, who could also very well be the first tight end selected in dynasty leagues this year too.
In this dynasty PPR mock draft, Warren was the first tight end off our board at No. 9 overall. We have Loveland going two spots later at No. 11.
But Loveland is quickly rising draft boards and could very well be much higher than a late first-round pick in 12-team leagues.
Let's discuss why Loveland could be selected at No. 11 overall or higher in a 2025 dynasty PPR rookie draft.
Pick 1.11: TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Fantasy Pros actually updated their rookie dynasty draft rankings in the middle of us releasing this series. When it started, Loveland began just one spot ahead of Warren overall.
But the Bears tight end has begun to distinguish himself a little in the tight end rookie rankings. On June 19, Loveland sits at No. 7 overall on Fantasy Pros' rookie dynasty rankings while Warren is at No. 10.
By pick No. 11, both could be gone. If one of them is still available late in the first round and fantasy managers identified tight end as a need, then they better not wait any longer on either player.
Loveland didn't have the same statistical success in college as Warren. That's why it was surprising to some that Loveland went off the board first.
But each of the past two seasons, Loveland had at least 45 catches and 580 receiving yards. In 2023, he helped the Wolverines win the national championship with 649 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
In the NFL, the hope with Loveland is he is the next Sam LaPorta. While playing in Ben Johnson's Detroit Lions offense, LaPorta eclipsed the 700-yard receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. He also scored 17 touchdowns in 33 games.
The Bears hired Johnson as their next head coach this offseason, so Loveland will play in the same system with second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.
If Williams develops into the star he's expected to be, Loveland should have tremendous upside for the foreseeable future.
Those opportunities playing in Chicago is ultimately what could lead to Loveland getting drafted ahead of Warren in dynasty formats. Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is a highly regarded NFL offensive mind as well, but the shine is already wearing off former top three quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The Colts also have so many other playmakers that it's difficult to determine how Warren could contribute immediately.
The Bears are surrounding Williams with as many playmakers as possible as well, but they generally aren't as established as the Colts receivers, which should make it easier for Loveland to carve out a role.
At the end of the day, dynasty fantasy managers should do well with either tight end -- Loveland or Warren. The former has a greater chance of immediate success while the latter could have more long-term upside.
But both have the potential to be stars. Don't let the first round end without grabbing one if tight end is a major need.