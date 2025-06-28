Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Jaxon Dart (Pick 2.07)
Even beginner dynasty fantasy football managers aren't going to mistake the 2025 draft class as the year of the quarterback.
Colorado signal-caller Shedeur Sanders' massive draft fall stole all the headlines, but a lot of quarterbacks dropped in the 2025 draft, including arguably one who still went in the first round.
The Giants drafted Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart on the first night, but only at No. 25 overall after a trade back up into the first round. Most analysts predicted that if the Giants were interested, he would be the team's choice at No. 3 overall.
Dart being "the guy" for the Giants at No. 25 overall and not 3 is, quite frankly, not a good sign. But if fantasy managers need to add a rookie quarterback in a dynasty league and can't land Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward in the top 10, Dart is the next best option.
With the No. 19 overall selection of our PPR rookie dynasty mock draft, and the seventh selection of the second round, we project Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to come off the board.
Pick 2.07: QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
I want to warn fantasy managers not to overdraft Dart. But ensuring I don't overdraft quarterbacks is a team philsophy I always try to follow, and yet, is something that not everyone is going to want to do.
So instead, I'll just say to be wary of adding Dart too soon. Otherwise, for fantasy managers convinced he will be a reliable starter for the next decade with the Giants, then the middle of the second round in a 12-team league is where one will have to target him.
That's the biggest problem I have with Dart, though, is his ceiling seems to be realiability. Not a guy who's going to toss the ball all over the yard like Joe Burrow, Jared Goff or Baker Mayfield.
Dart is Brock Purdy but without all the toys of the San Francisco 49ers offense. Actually, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Gardner Minshew.
"Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles," Zierlein wrote. "He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground.
"Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it."
I'm actually probably as big of a support of quarterbacks like Purdy as anybody. NFL teams can win with guys like Purdy. To me, game manager isn't a dirty word. All quarterbacks are game managers -- some of them play more within themselves and focus on avoiding mistakes rather than trying to win the game with every throw.
But they all always manage their offenses and the games.
Quarterbacks who "game manager" in the sense that analysts use the term as a negative, though, are not the guys fantasy managers want on their rosters. They can win games, but they don't usually have to put up statistics to do that.
Oftentimes, it's better to have the quarterback that's not winning the game in fantasy football. Those signal-callers are furiously trying to erase a deficit, throwing the ball all over the field and accumulating yards faster than the clock can run.
Dart could become "the guy" for the Giants. The signal-caller that finally leads them out of the NFC East basement.
Based on his scouting reports, though, it just doesn't sound like he's going to be the sole, primary reason for the turnaround in New York if it happens.
Dart began his college career at USC in 2021, where he threw for 1,353 passing yards and nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
Over the last three years of school, Dart played three seasons for Ole Miss. In 2024, Dart led the SEC with a 69.3% completion percentage and 4,279 passing yards. Dart was extremely efficient too with a 10.8 yards per pass average and 29 touchdowns with only six interceptions.