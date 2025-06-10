Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Omarion Hampton (Pick 1.02)
The best NFL coaches are usually super adaptable. But from a fantasy football perspective, fantasy managers shouldn't mind a coach a little stuck in their ways.
It's too extreme to say Jim Harbaugh's "stuck in his ways." However, it became rather clear last season what kind of team Harbaugh wants to build with the Los Angeles Chargers, especially with the league's No. 1 scoring defense.
Harbaugh wants his offensive line to dominate, particularly on the ground. That should make any fantasy manager jump at the opportunity to draft the coach's new rookie running back.
With the No. 1 pick in a PPR rookie dynasty draft, I recommend targeting Chargers running back Omarion Hampton.
Pick 1.02: RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
During Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles, the Chargers used a pair of former John Harbaugh running backs from the Baltimore Ravens to establish their physicality.
J.K. Dobbins was the "lightning in a bottle" back for Los Angeles, as he averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards slogged it out in short-yardage situations. He gained 3.6 yards per rush while running for 365 yards in 11 games.
Neither running back is returning for the Chargers. Los Angeles signed veteran Najee Harris in free agency but then added Hampton at No. 22 overall in the first round.
Harris is a former first-round pick himself and has gained 1,000 rushing yards in all four of his NFL seasons. Initially, I viewed that as a huge detriment to Hampton's potential value.
But it's quite possible Harris is going to fill the Edwards role in the Chargers offense. Harris has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in his career. While the young Steelers offensive line might have had something to do with that low average, Harris doesn't seem to have the same upside as a runner that he did at Alabama.
Hampton is hopefully going to be the running back with upside in the Chargers backfield. At North Carolina the past two seasons, Hampton led the ACC in rushing with 1,504 yards during 2023 and 1,660 yards in 2024.
He scored 15 touchdowns in each season as well.
Hampton didn't produce a lot in the passing attack for the Tar Heels, but that's not an area where Harris excelled in either with Pittsburgh. So, Hampton might be able to develop his skills there as well if he proves he can pass protect. The Chargers could also use another back in that capacity.
Even so, Hampton is really a strong choice as the No. 2 running back in dynasty leagues because of his long-term potential. Yes, Harris could cut into Hampton's opportunities in 2025, but Harris is signed to a one-year deal.
Hampton is the future of the Chargers backfield. Regardless of the Harris signing, Harbaugh and the Chargers wouldn't have taken Hampton in the first round if they thought otherwise.
Therefore, fantasy managers should feel more than comfortable selecting Hampton just after the only running back that went ahead of him in the 2025 draft -- Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty.