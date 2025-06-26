Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tre Harris (Pick 2.03)
It's hard to imagine the Los Angeles Chargers adding yet another wide receiver that fantasy managers should feel great about targeting early in dynasty league drafts.
Just from a volume perspective, how many targets are there to go around for another rookie? 23-year-old wideouts Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston combined for 203 targets last season.
That's an average of 6.5 targets per game for EACH of those two young targets, both of whom were either first or second-round picks for Los Angeles.
That was roughly one-third of quarterback Justin Herbert's pass attempts last season.
But there's one key detail dynasty fantasy managers should keep in mind with the Chargers passing game this summer -- 25-year-old Josh Palmer left in free agency.
Los Angeles could replace him with yet another early-round wide receiver, who is a candidate to be a top 15 selection in dynasty formats.
With the No. 15 pick in a PPR rookie dynasty draft, the third selection of the second round, our mock draft has Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris coming off the board.
Pick 2.03: WR Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers essentially had a three-prong passing attack last season. McConkey and Johnston led the way, but Palmer wasn't far behind with 65 targets.
While McConkey's 112 targets nearly doubled Palmer's, the Chargers No. 3 wideout was the only other Los Angeles receiver with at least 18 targets the entire season. Receiver Derius Davis was fourth for the Chargers wideouts in targets with 17.
Palmer also filled a key role in the Los Angeles offense as the deep threat. Palmer led the team's top three receivers with 15 yards per catch while grabbing 39 passes for 584 yards.
The Chargers have hope Harris will fill that deep threat role immediately with Palmer's absence.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein saw potential in Harris as a down-the-field weapon at the next level during the draft process. Zierlein compared Harris to Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce, who averaged a league-leading 22.3 yards per reception last season.
"He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage," Zierlein wrote. "Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2."
Running go routes seems easy from the couch, but it's a lot to ask a rookie to immediately step into an NFL offense and make those types of plays down the field. Pierce wasn't close to leading the league in yards per reception as a rookie.
Of course, Harris doesn't have to lead the category to be relevant, and Pierce still had good efficiency as a rookie with 14.5 yards per catch.
In college, Harris averaged 16.1 yards per reception over his five-year career. In the SEC with the Ole Miss Rebels, he posted 17.7 yards per catch over the past two seasons.
With those big plays, Harris also scored 15 touchdowns in 20 games. Interestingly, scoring touchdowns wasn't something Palmer did last year. He had just one despite leading the team in big plays.
While Palmer had one score, Johnston and McConkey combined for 15 touchdowns.
But if Harris truly serves in the big-play role, he has the potential for more yards per reception than Palmer. Eventually, should it not happen this year, Harris is likely to turn into one of the team's biggest touchdown threats too.
Fantasy managers should follow Harris' role closely in training camp and the preseason. The Chargers brought back veteran Mike Williams, who has been a big-play threat previously in his career, this offseason.
It's possible Williams will get "first dips" on the passing opportunities down the field, which will hurt Harris' value. But over the long term, Williams is not going to be Los Angeles' big-play threat. Dynasty managers can safely target Harris as the team's near-future big-play receiver.
If that near-future begins in 2025 because Harris beats out Williams for the No. 3 job in the preseason, then dynasty fantasy managers should line up to select Harris in the second round.