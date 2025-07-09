Fantasy Sports

Dynasty Fantasy Football Sleeper Watch: Denver Broncos WR Pat Bryant

Pat Bryant brings size, hands, and red zone potential to the Broncos, but must climb the depth chart to deliver fantasy value in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Broncos used a third-round pick on wide receiver Pat Bryant, a rising prospect with back-to-back breakout seasons at Illinois. While he’s buried on the depth chart for now, Bryant’s size and route-running savvy give him sneaky fantasy upside—especially in red zone packages.

Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

I saw in some early high-stakes drafts that Bryant was selected as the third wideout in some leagues, so I had to take a look at his college profile. Denver added him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after improving his college resume in back-to-back seasons (34/453/2, 43/560/7, and 54/984/10. His yards per catch peaked in 2024 (18.2 – 13.2 over his previous two years.

Bryant offers size (6’2” and 205 lbs.), potentially making him the future replacement of Courtland Sutton. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his game is built on hands, release, and route running. His skill set continues to improve while needing to prove his worth against NFL-caliber cornerbacks. Similar to Devaughn Vele, Bryant should improve the Broncos' scoring at the goal line.

Pat Bryant Fantasy Football Outlook

With four returning wideouts on Denver’s roster, Bryant will need to play his way up the Broncos’ depth chart. He’s more of a follow than a deep sleeper at this point in his career.

