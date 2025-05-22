Fantasy Football Dynasty Startup Mock Draft: Ja'Marr Chase (Pick 1.01)
Dynasty fantasy football leagues are one of the most fun formats to play. Part of why is because of the rewarding feeling of winning.
To be set for success, though, managers have to draft well before their inaugural season.
With that in mind, this is the start of an article series where I will analyze the first round of a 2025 fantasy football dynasty draft. I will put together my own mock draft where, along with revealing the picks, I'll break down why I would make each selection.
Therefore, without further ado, with the first pick of a 2025 PPR dynasty startup mock draft, I would select Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Pick 1.01: WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
I'm such an old-school fantasy football player that it's tempting for me to go with the top young running back to begin building my roster. But in dynasty formats, at the very top of the board, it would be a mistake not to pick a young receiver.
Wideouts have more longevity in the league, which makes them more valuable. Plus, receivers have extra value anyway in PPR formats.
It's also safer to go with a receiver because of the greater possibility of a star running back suffering a season-ending injury.
Stud running backs are so valuable. They've always been that way, but are even more so because they are a dying breed. But if managers pick the next injury-prone running back at the top of a dynasty draft board, it can be very costly.
So, this year, the conversation with the No. 1 pick in a startup dynasty league starts and ends with Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb. Chase holds the edge, though, for a couple of reasons.
First, his consistency. Chase has posted at least 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns every season. That was even his floor in 2022 when he missed five games because of injury.
Despite sitting out five contests, Chase still finished 12th in fantasy points among receivers in 2022. He had 87 catches, 1,046 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns that year.
Chase managed those totals with 7.3 catches and 87.2 receiving yards per game. Although that reception rate was higher than normal for Chase, the receiving yards was not. It was actually right in line with what Chase has averaged throughout his career -- 87.5 receiving yards in 62 games.
Barring an injury sidelining the receiver for more than five games in one season, that's Chase's floor per season -- roughly 85 catches, 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns -- through the rest of his prime, which could be another 4-5 seasons. Even after that, Chase should continue to be productive into his 30s.
His upside is another major draw. Last season, Chase led the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. He averaged a touchdown and 100 receiving yards per contest.
Chase posted those totals with two other pass-catchers, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki, receiving at least 80 targets as well. Cincinnati's No. 3 receiver, Andrei Iosivas, also had 61 targets.
If the Bengals begin running the ball more frequently over the next few years, maybe Chase won't have the same upside he had in 2024. But it's hard to envision that happening, and no matter what supporting cast of weapons the Bengals have around Chase, he is always going to be the No. 1 target.
But most importantly, questions surround the signal-callers for Jefferson and Lamb. There are absolutely no concerns around Chase's quarterback -- Joe Burrow.
Burrow has worked with Chase since college, so Chase is always going to be favored. With Burrow looking like an MVP candidate at the end of last season, Chase exploded for the best season of his career.
Barring injury, there's no reason to think Burrow won't continue to excel over the next several seasons. That connection is vital for Chase's fantasy value.
The Bengals may never figure out how to allocate the money they have left over to put together a defense to support their great offense. But on offense, Burrow and Chase aren't going anywhere, as they are signed through the end of the decade. Furthermore, the earliest Higgins can now be a free agent is 2029.
There are a couple great picks managers can make at No. 1 in startup dynasty formats. But the idea here is to minimize risk because missing with the top pick would be devastating.
Chase offers value, low-risk, and terrific upside.