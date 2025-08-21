Sell These Dynasty Football Busts Before The 2025 Season Kicks Off
With the 2025 NFL season rapidly approaching, here are four dynasty players trending in the wrong direction, that should be shopped before the NFL officially kicks off.
Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears was seen as a player with some extremely high future potential in fantasy after the departure of the Titans' second all-time leading rusher, Derrick Henry. Henry signed with the Ravens during the 2024 offseason. This came after Spears put together a solid rookie season that showed flashes of him one day becoming one of the better backs in the NFL. In his first year in the 2023 season, the former Tulane running back rushed for 458 yards on 100 carries and had 52 catches for 385 yards. Many thought he could be the Titans’ starter going into the 2024-2025 season, but Tennessee opted to sign Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, to split carries with Spears. This dimmed down the dynasty value of Spears, but hope for him to still eventually have a breakout season still remained at that time. Unfortunately, with his season last year and his lone performance in the preseason this year, the chances of Spears reaching his apex value has dimmed even more so. One of the major problems people had with Spears coming into the NFL is becoming more prevalent.
Spears, upon coming into the league, had no ACL in his right knee. This led to teams being worried about his longevity as a player. It was not a problem in his rookie year when he played in all 17 games. Last season, however, he played in 12 games, missing five due to injuries. Spears appeared in the Titans' first preseason game this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was carted off with a high ankle sprain. It is currently uncertain if he will be ready to play in week one.
Spears will play behind a much-improved offensive line this year, but he will split carries once again and his injury risk is starting to become a bit high. He should be a player to look to sell now, while his value is still relatively strong.
Kenneth Walker
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has had some monster games over his career, but his value as a piece in the dynasty fantasy scene could be on the downswing in 2025. Even though his RB rank improved from #16 in 2024 to RB #14 going into 2025 this season by ESPN in PPR, his career stats tell a different story.
The North Carolina product burst onto the scene in his rookie season in 2022, rushing for 1,050 yards on 228 carries in 15 games. In the 2023 season, he rushed for 905 yards on 219 carries. This past season, on 153 carries, he rushed for 573 yards over 12 games.
On top of Walker’s stats trending downward, with another year of Zach Charbonnet in the Seattle RB room, his presence could cut even deeper into Walker’s ability to be a fantasy starter lock in the future. Last season, Charbonnet rushed for 569 yards on 135 carries over 17 games. He had a higher yard per carry average than Walker, with his 4.2 average compared to Walker’s 3.7.
Overall it may be a good idea to start shopping the current starter in Seattle because it may not be long until his value as a player is gone for good.
James Cook
Although Buffalo Bills starting running back James Cook just signed a four year 48 million dollar extension, as a player, he could soon be on a fantasy dynasty decline.
Last season, James Cook finished as RB 8 in PPR formats in fantasy on ESPN. This has brought his value as a player at an all-time high coming into 2025. A major reason for this was his ability to find the endzone. Last year, he scored 18 touchdowns, the third most out of any back in the NFL. He rushed for 1,009 yards last season over 16 games. In 2023, he ran for more yards with 1,122 yards. That season, however, he only found the endzone six times. All that to say is Cook’s overall value as a player is tied to touchdowns. It is certainly not tied to volume. Last year Cook finished as the back with the 20th most carries, behind players including Rico Dowdle and Breece Hall.
Cook should be a player looked to be shopped based on his touchdown dependence and the emergence of Ray Davis in the Buffalo backfield.
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill last year, over 17 games, recorded 959 yards on 81 catches. This is a significant decrease from the year prior, when he dropped his career high in receiving with 1,799 yards. When first arriving in Miami, it was questioned if Hill could maintain his success as one of the top receivers in the league under a new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. He put those doubts to rest in 2023 with the above-mentioned stats; however, those questions have now flared up again. These concerns coming from the injuries Tagovailoa suffered last year and over his career as a whole.
All in all, Hill is coming off the worst year statistically of his career. And although he may have the potential to bounce back and have a better season in 2025, it looks like his best days of ball might be behind him. Combining that with unpredictable quarterback play makes Hill an expendable player in dynasty for the first time ever. Dynasty players not in a win now spot should definitely look to move on from the Dolphins receiver before the current season commences.