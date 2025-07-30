Eagles' Jalen Hurts Has Top-Five Fantasy Football Value In 2025 — Or Possibly QB1 Potential
Jalen Hurts enters the 2025 fantasy football season with questions about his passing volume but no doubts about his rushing dominance and scoring upside as a member of the Eagles. Armed with elite weapons and a track record of 40-touchdown potential, Hurts remains a top-tier dual-threat quarterback with league-winning upside if Philadelphia opens up the offense.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts continued to be a beast in the run game, highlighted by his stats in 2022 (165/760/13) despite missing two weeks. The improvement in his receiving options led to career highs in completions (306), pass attempts (460), passing yards (3,701), passing touchdowns (22), yards per pass attempt (8.0), and completion rate (66.5%).
He passed for 300 yards or more in five matchups (333/1, 340/3, 380/3, 315/0, and 301/1), lifting him to third in quarterback scoring (423.05) in four-point passing touchdown formats.
In 2023, Hurts again set a career-high in pass completions (352), pass attempts (538), passing yards (3,858), pass touchdowns (23), and rushing scores (15) while playing 17 games for the first time in his career. His yards per carry (3.9) regressed for the second consecutive season. Hurts averaged 9.8 rushes over his last 48 matchups.
He finished second in quarterback scoring (415.40 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown formats but posted only three impact showings (31.35, 31.55, and 38.50 fantasy points). From Week 11 to Week 19 (first round of the postseason), Hurts had one or fewer passing touchdowns in seven games (in Week 18, the Eagles only had him on the field for 43% of their plays).
The change in offensive style by Philadelphia last season led to Hurts slipping to ninth in fantasy points (354.15) in four-point passing touchdown formats while sitting out two more games with an early exit as well in Week 16 (12 plays). He had no games with more than two passing touchdowns, but Hurts had repeated success on the ground (150/630/14) while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt.
Philadelphia only threw the ball 448 times in his 18 full games (24.9 per game). Hurts completed a career-high 69.2% of his passes with only six interceptions. He finished with 23 passing scores, matching his career high. After Week 4, the Eagles attempted more than 25 passes in three games with Hurts behind center, resulting in much weaker passing yards and completions to divide up between his receiving options.
Despite the impression of regression in the fantasy market, Hurts scored more than 30.00 fantasy points in six starts (37.50, 32.20, 33.70, 32.00, 35.90, and 31.12) after Week 6. His top passing day came in Week 15 (290/2) while passing for over 300 yards in one matchup.
Jalen Hurts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
For Hurts to approach the best quarterbacks in fantasy points, he must throw the ball more while maintaining his floor in the run game. He has three talented wide receivers (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson) while having a high-floor tight end, which should add up to more passing touchdowns.
Last season, Hurts was more willing to move the chains with his legs than attack downfield when his offensive line lost protection. His skill set and passing opportunity fall in a range with Lamar Jackson, but the Eagles’ star quarterback has yet to deliver winning passing touchdowns.
Hurts ranks fifth at quarterback in ADP behind Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, and Joe Burrow. He has the tools to pass for 4,000 yards, but staying on the field would be a must to reach that level. In his five years with Philly, Hurts missed two games four times. Possible 40+ combined touchdowns and a run at 5,000 combined yards if the Eagles allow him to attempt over 30 passes per game.