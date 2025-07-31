Why Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Is A Sneaky Fantasy Football Value At His 2025 ADP
Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles remains one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, but consistent injuries have limited his fantasy football ceiling in recent years. As he enters the 2025 season healthy, fantasy managers must weigh his undeniable upside against a worrisome durability track record.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles gave Goedert a higher opportunity from Week 4 to Week 9 in 2022, as evidenced by his five best games (5/72, 8/95, 2/22, 6/64, and 8/100/1 on 36 targets). Unfortunately, he came out of Week 10 with a shoulder injury, costing him five weeks of action.
Philadelphia looked his way 31 times over his final five starts (including the postseason), leading to 25 catches for 232 yards and one touchdown with one winning game (5/58/1).
When the lights turned on for the 2023 season, Goedert promptly posted a zero game on one target in Week 1, followed by three dull showings (6/22, 5/41, and 2/25). His opportunity and output were trending higher over his next five matchups (25/322/2 on 33 targets), highlighted by two games (8/117/1 and 5/77/1).
A broken forearm in Week 9 led to an early exit and three missed starts. Goedert drove the bus home with a subpar finish over six contests (25/203/2 on 37 targets). He gained a career-low 9.7 yards per catch while averaging 5.9 targets.
Last season, after two games, Goedert only had seven catches for 69 yards on nine targets. The Saints had no answer for him in Week 3 (10/170 on 11 targets), followed by a steady showing (7/62). He left his third game after three snaps, leading to three missed weeks with a knee issue. An ankle issue cost him another four matchups.
Goedert had 35 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets over his other nine games.
Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Goedert missed 22 games over the past five seasons, and he has never been an edge in scoring. His final 2024 stats over 14 games came to 59 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns on 72 targets, which would have ranked 11th for tight ends if done in the regular season.
Goedert comes off the board as the 15th tight end this summer. There’s upside in his potential while also showcasing plenty of injury risk. He has a 70/800/5 season in him if Goedert can stay on the field for 17 games.