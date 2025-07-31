Fantasy Sports

Why Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Is A Sneaky Fantasy Football Value At His 2025 ADP

Dallas Goedert has flashed TE1 upside in the past, but lingering injury concerns make him a high-risk, high-reward fantasy football option for 2025.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles remains one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, but consistent injuries have limited his fantasy football ceiling in recent years. As he enters the 2025 season healthy, fantasy managers must weigh his undeniable upside against a worrisome durability track record.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles gave Goedert a higher opportunity from Week 4 to Week 9 in 2022, as evidenced by his five best games (5/72, 8/95, 2/22, 6/64, and 8/100/1 on 36 targets). Unfortunately, he came out of Week 10 with a shoulder injury, costing him five weeks of action. 

Philadelphia looked his way 31 times over his final five starts (including the postseason), leading to 25 catches for 232 yards and one touchdown with one winning game (5/58/1).

When the lights turned on for the 2023 season, Goedert promptly posted a zero game on one target in Week 1, followed by three dull showings (6/22, 5/41, and 2/25). His opportunity and output were trending higher over his next five matchups (25/322/2 on 33 targets), highlighted by two games (8/117/1 and 5/77/1). 

A broken forearm in Week 9 led to an early exit and three missed starts. Goedert drove the bus home with a subpar finish over six contests (25/203/2 on 37 targets). He gained a career-low 9.7 yards per catch while averaging 5.9 targets.

Last season, after two games, Goedert only had seven catches for 69 yards on nine targets. The Saints had no answer for him in Week 3 (10/170 on 11 targets), followed by a steady showing (7/62). He left his third game after three snaps, leading to three missed weeks with a knee issue. An ankle issue cost him another four matchups. 

Goedert had 35 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets over his other nine games. 

Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Goedert missed 22 games over the past five seasons, and he has never been an edge in scoring. His final 2024 stats over 14 games came to 59 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns on 72 targets, which would have ranked 11th for tight ends if done in the regular season. 

Goedert comes off the board as the 15th tight end this summer. There’s upside in his potential while also showcasing plenty of injury risk. He has a 70/800/5 season in him if Goedert can stay on the field for 17 games.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL