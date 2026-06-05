Early 2026 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates Flying Under the Radar

There are still a few months to go until the 2026 Fantasy Football season gets underway. However, for managers looking to gain an extra edge, now is the time when championship rosters begin to be built.

Identifying breakout candidates is crucial to season-long success. Owners who can spot emerging talent before the rest of their league immediately gain an upper hand, granting them a quick plug-and-play option for players who are injured, suspended, or flat-out underperforming.

With that in mind, here are three players who are primed for a breakout campaign this upcoming season.

Jaxson Dart Fantasy Outlook

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart’s offense has gone through a significant overhaul this offseason. Following a disappointing 2025, the Giants signed John Harbaugh to be the franchise’s new head coach, acquired a boatload of offensive weapons, and bulked up their offensive line.

For fantasy managers, those changes could be exactly what Dart needs to emerge as one of the NFL’s top fantasy signal callers. Improved protection should give him more time to go through his reads, leading to the correct decisions most likely to result in points.

Furthermore, the boost from his new toys, such as Isaiah Likely and Darnell Mooney, hands Dart more options to make the magic happen. And when Malik Nabers returns to form, his job will only become easier. To top it all off, Dart is one of the most electric running quarterbacks in the league. Thus, even when receivers aren’t gaining separation, he still holds explosive scoring potential.

Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

After spending years as a journeyman running back, it appears as though newly-crowned Buccaneer Kenneth Gainwell has found his new home. For leagues that specialize in PPR formats, Gainwell is suddenly a goldmine.

During the 2025 season, he emerged as one of the best pass-catching backs in the league. In Pittsburgh, Gainwell had a high-volume 85 targets, which resulted in 73 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns . Now, he enters a Tampa Bay running back room that is now without pass-catching specialist Rachaad White. Furthermore, the Buccaneers are no strangers to running back targets, dishing out 91 total across the 2025 season.

With Bucky Irving expected to take on the bulk of the rushing load, expect Gainwell to take the majority of reps (and points) on passing downs.

Bhayshul Tuten Fantasy Outlook

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With prior Jaguars lead running back Travis Etienne signing with the New Orleans Saints , all signs point to it being Bhayshul Tuten’s year to emerge as the NFL’s newest fantasy powerhouse.

The former Virginia Tech Hokie enters this season as the top candidate for Jacksonville’s RB1, with his only real competition being new free agency pickup Chris Rodriguez. With this in mind, he enters a Jaguars offense that can move the ball both in the air and on the ground. And, with Etienne’s heavy workload now needing a new heir, expect Tuten to see lots of opportunities to establish himself as Jacksonville’s backfield centerpiece.

As long as he can capitalize on the chances available to him, Tuten has the explosiveness and three-down skill set necessary to become one of fantasy football’s greatest breakout running backs in 2026.

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