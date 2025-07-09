Evan Engram Poised To Bounce Back In Debut Season With Denver Broncos
Evan Engram was one of fantasy football’s top tight ends in 2023, but injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2024 campaign. Now in Denver, he has a fresh start and a real chance to return to form—if he can stay healthy and earn consistent targets in a crowded offense.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Engram started his 2022 season with below-par stats over his four games (4/28, 7/46, 1/9, and 1/16), pointing to another disappointing year. Engram made a push over his next four starts (19/231/1 on 29 targets). After another three dull showings (1/8, 3/14, and 1/4), he helped fantasy teams over his following four games (5/30/1, 11/162/2, 8/62, and 7/133), finished fifth in tight end scoring (176.90) in PPR formats.
The injury to Christian Kirk led to Engram having four high-volume games (9/92/1, 11/95/2, 10/95, and 10/79/1) after Week 12 in 2023. Over his first 11 matchups, he had 64 catches for 524 yards and no touchdowns on 82 targets. His lack of scoring and short pass patterns (8.4 yards per catch) made him a dull fantasy option over this span. Engram’s increased opportunity led to his ranking second in tight end scoring (232.30).
The high-speed Engram tight end train derailed last season after Week 1 (1/5 on four targets) due to a hamstring issue, resulting in four missed starts. He flashed in Week 5 (10/102 on 10 targets), but Engram never regained his 2023 form over his next seven games (36/258/1 on 50 targets). His season ended with a shoulder injury (torn labrum) that required surgery in mid-December.
Evan Engram Fantasy Football Outlook
Even with an elite tight end season on his resume, Engram doesn’t have the NFL resume to command lead targets in Denver’s offense. He’ll be active, with a chance to catch 65 to 75 balls, at the expense of the Broncos’ wide receivers. Engram is the eighth-ranked tight end this Summer, which fits in his price point. Think steady, with a chance at some impact tight end games.