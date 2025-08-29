Evan McPherson And 2 More Fantasy Football Kicker Sleepers
Many fantasy game managers don’t like the kicker position as an option for their starting lineup. I like it because it creates more variance in rosters, and drafters can gain an edge by finding that hidden gem who plays for a high-scoring team and brings a booming leg.
Over the past couple of seasons, kickers have been much better at putting balls through the uprights from 50 yards or more. They made 195 of 279 chances (69.9%) in 2024, which was well above their opportunity in 2023 (158-for-230) and 2022 (154-for-224). Kickers these days score touchdowns (in fantasy points) on many more of their tries, creating impact games that can be the difference between winning or losing a weekly matchup.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Kickers
Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars upgraded their kicker by drafting Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over three seasons at Arkansas, he made all 129 extra points while going 53-for-64 in his field goal tries. His longest made kick was from 56 yards in college (64% success rate from 50 yards or more).
In his rookie year, Little made 27 of his 29 field goals (93.1%), with elite success from 50 yards or more (5-for-6). All 27 of his extra points went through the uprights. Jacksonville scored 34 touchdowns while creating 29 field goal attempts in 2024.
Fantasy Outlook: Little blasted his way up the kicker rankings this summer after an explosive kicking showing in the Jaguars’ first preseason game (41, 40, 70, and 52-yard field goals).
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings added Reichard in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over five seasons at Alabama, he made 84% of his 100 field goal chances while going 295-for-297 in extra points. Reichard made eight of his 10 tries from 50 yards or more in 2022 and 2023. His longest kick in college was 52 yards.
In his rookie season, Reichard missed four games with a quad issue. He made 24-for-30 field goal chances while showing a winning leg from long range (8-for-11). All 38 of his extra points went through the uprights. His success over 13 games prorated for a full season would have ranked fifth in kicker scoring last year.
Fantasy Outlook: Minnesota scored 47 touchdowns last season while creating 42 field goal attempts. Reichard has a better leg than initially expected, and the Vikings give him plenty of kicking chances. He ranks eighth at kicker in late August.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
In 2022, McPherson built on his success from 50 yards or more (5-for-5), but he missed five of his other 24 field goal attempts while also getting sloppy in his extra-point tries (40-for-44). McPherson had a stretch from Week 5 to Week 9, over five games, where he made only two of his four field goals, leading to him ranking 13th in fantasy points (147.10).
Cincinnati continued to give McPherson chances from 50 yards or more (7-for-12) in 2023, and he didn’t miss any of his other 19 field goal opportunities or extra points (40). A weaker offense, due to injuries to Joe Burrow, led to fewer scoring chances and a lower ranking in fantasy points (147.50 – 15th).
A groin injury led to McPherson missing five games last season, resulting in a decline in his success rate (72.7%). Four of his six failed attempts came from 50 yards or more (3-for-7). He made 37 of 38 extra point tries.
Fantasy Outlook: Twice over his four seasons with the Bengals, McPherson had double-digit kicks from long range, and he was on pace for that level in 2024. Cincinnati will score points, but its field goal attempts have ranked below the best kickers in the league over the past three seasons, making McPherson a backup kicking option with matchup value until he starts showing fantasy success on the field.