Fantasy Football 2026 Stock Watch: Woody Marks Hopes to Retain Job as RB1

Is Woody Marks going remain valuable in 2026 Fantasy Football? Now that the Texans' season is over, we look to this offense and how it progressed all year long. The Running Back Room proved to be interesting, and also valuable. However, in 2026 the Texans may have a new look backfield. Marks will remain, but Joe Mixon will also comeback. Perhaps they may even sign, or draft someone. So, what is the outlook?

2025 Stats: Woody Marks

In 2025, Marks fronted all Texans with 826 Rushing Yards on 229 Attempts. This only came to 3.6 Yards per Attempt. He also was tied for the team-best mark of just 3 Rushing Touchdowns. In the receiving game, Marks was 7th on the team with 26 Receptions, 227 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. He finished as the RB29 in PPR formats and the RB31 in Non-PPR.

Woody Marks in the Divisional Round:



14 carries

17 yards

1 fumble



Texans 2026 Contracts

Marks will be entering year two of his NFL Career. Thus, he is secured into this roster, with no need for an extension. He has yet to deserve it after one solid year, and that shall be his motivation — get paid.

Nick Chubb will be a free agent as he was with Houston on a 1-Year Deal worth $2.5 Million. He is not expected to be resigned, and Chubb will likely test free agency for one last go-round at the ripe age of 31.

Jawhar Jordan showed promise late in the season. Since he was an undrafted free agent, Jordan is not locked down to a 4-Year Deal. He is signed through 2026, but with no dead-cap. Jordan could be cut in Training Camp, but we will have to wait and see. Nonetheless, he is little threat to Marks to begin 2026.

Mixon is also signed through 2026. He will have a cap hit of $10.5 Million, but with just $2 Million in dead cap. It is not crazy for the Texans to get rid off Mixon post-injury, but I would expect that he remains with the team.

2026 Stock Watch

The way it looks now, it will be Marks vs Mixon for the RB1 job in 2026. Surely, the Texans could look to free agency. They are unlikely to draft a threat to either Running Back. As a way-too-early projection, I would say that, at worst, this will be a job that goes by-committee. Given the cheap price of Marks, he will already have the upper hand, and he will maintain high-favor into the season.

Ultimately, the team does like Marks. I would feel good that he retains no less than 35% of this rushing offense, and more likely 50% or more. He will carry some moderate risk into 2026, but he will likely be valued as a low-end RB2, although with low-end RB1 upside.

Dynasty Fantasy Football

Many of you may have gotten Marks either for free, or as a late round stash in 2025. For that, you get Marks for nearly nothing in dynasty/keeper leagues. I would definitely keep him, but only if your other options are average. For an example, if you managed to roster Jaxson Dart or Quinshon Judkins, you would be better of keeping either of them.

