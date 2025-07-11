2025 Fantasy Football QB Rankings: Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson ADP Breakdown
NFL training camps are about to begin, which will be filled with position battles across the field.
Fantasy football managers are faced with a different kind of position battle -- who to draft first behind center in re-draft leagues?
According to Fantasy Pros, there are four quarterbacks in the top tier to choose from this year. But for the top spot at the position, it comes down to Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.
Jackson made first-team All-Pro behind a better statistical season than Allen in 2024, but the Bills quarterback won league MVP last season.
Let's break down both MVP quarterbacks and decide who is the better option as the top quarterback for fantasy leagues this year.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen won his first MVP award in 2024 behind 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while cutting down his interceptions to six, which was a career low. He also had 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.
With those statistics, Allen finished second among all quarterbacks in fantasy points.
He had some ginormous performances as well. Allen surpassed the 30-point plateau four times, including twice in December, last season.
Allen's production was actually less than it had been in the past, but the less is more approach led to fewer turnovers. Allen also had less to work with in the Bills receiving room.
That will mostly be the same this season, but the Bills did add some quality veteran wideouts in Josh Palmer, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Elijah Moore. 2024 rookie receiver Keon Coleman will also enter 2025 with an extra year of seasoning. As a rookie, Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per reception.
It will be interesting to see if Allen can repeat his low interception total. Even if he doesn't, Allen will continue to be a top three player behind center because of his rushing totals.
Allen has gained at least 500 yards on the ground in four consecutive seasons. That's an extra 50 points to fantasy managers.
He's also tallied 27 rushing touchdowns in his last 34 regular season games. That's an extra 4.76 fantasy points per week on top of his passing production.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
While Allen had impressive numbers, Jackson's production was truly incredible.
Jackson reached new career highs with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns while throwing fewer interceptions than Allen -- four. His 8.6% touchdown percentage led the league, as did his 8.8 yards per pass average. Furthermore, his 0.8% interception percentage was the best of his career.
No disrespect to Allen, but with those statistics, it's hard to believe Jackson didn't win MVP. In 2024, Jackson became just the second quarterback to throw for 40 touchdowns and have fewer than eight interceptions in a season. Aaron Rodgers, who did it three times, is the only other signal-caller to ever accomplish that feat.
But even Rodgers never had 40-plus touchdowns with fewer than five picks in a season.
On the ground, Jackson posted 915 rushing yards, leading the league with 6.6 yards per attempt. He also had four rushing touchdowns.
Despite Allen's obvious edge in rushing touchdowns, which can often be the tipping point when discussing fantasy football quarterbacks, Jackson outpaced Allen in fantasy production by three points per game.
Overall, Jackson had 51 more fantasy points than Allen in standard leagues. Jackson also matched the Bills quarterback with four 30-plus fantasy performances last year.
With Derrick Henry back for the Ravens, Jackson could have another chance at a 1,000-yard rushing season. Baltimore also added DeAndre Hopkins to the receiving corps.
The Verdict:
Fantasy managers can't go wrong with either quarterback. But on my tiers list for this fall, Jackson is all by himself at the top of a quarterbacks list for any format.
While Jackson had 51 additional fantasy points than Allen, the Bills quarterback was ahead of Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow for second place by only seven points in standard leagues. There was then less than a 10 point dropoff from Burrow to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mayfield to Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels.
Over the course of a 17-game season, that difference is very little, and Burrow may have even been ahead of Allen in 6-passing touchdown leagues.
Jackson has a little bit more injury risk than Allen, but the Ravens quarterback has been healthy each of the past two seasons and has shown no signs of slowing down on the ground despite turning 28.
Fantasy managers who are going to go for broke and draft a quarterback very early should target Jackson. Allen isn't far behind, but he's the leader of the next quarterback tier entering 2025.