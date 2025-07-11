Fantasy Football ADP Battle: Saquon Barkley Vs. Jahmyr Gibbs
As fantasy football draft season kicks into high gear, managers face a juicy dilemma at the top of their boards: Who should be the second running back off the board after Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson inevitably headlines PPR formats? Saquon Barkley enters 2025 riding high after a monster debut season with the Super Bowl–winning Philadelphia Eagles, while Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs quietly stole the RB1 crown in 2024. It’s a clash of elite talent, explosive offenses, and fantasy gold—let’s break down both stars and decide who’s the better first-round investment this year.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
The Giants’ coaching overhaul in 2022 reignited the Saquon Barkley show, handing him a career-high 352 touches that resulted in 1,312 rushing yards, 13 scores, and a slew of highlight-reel runs. He ripped off nine plays of 20+ yards (three of 40+), but New York struggled to feature him in the passing game, limiting him to just 5.9 yards per catch. Barkley topped 100 rushing yards four times—but none after Week 10—as the offense sputtered late. In 2023, despite showing flashes, he finished as the RB13 with 225.7 PPR points. He only caught 32 passes that season.
Fast forward to 2024, and Barkley thrived in his first year with the Super Bowl champion Eagles. Despite resting in Week 18, he racked up a staggering 378 touches for 2,283 total yards—the 13th-most in NFL history. He averaged a career-best 5.8 yards per carry, broke 17 runs of 20+ yards (seven over 40), and added four big gains through the air. Barkley rushed for 100+ yards in 14 of 20 games and tacked on another 574 yards, five TDs, and 13 catches in the playoffs.
And yet, despite his heroics, it was Jahmyr Gibbs who edged him out in fantasy points (356.30), thanks in part to a monster Week 18. Barkley still delivered seven massive fantasy performances (33.20, 33.60, 33.90, 33.80, 46.20, 39.20, and 31.20), including two 200-yard games—both against the Rams.
Fantasy Outlook: Barkley’s receiving volume limits his ceiling a bit in PPR leagues, especially with Jalen Hurts poaching short-yardage touchdowns via the infamous "tush push." That leaves Bijan Robinson as the safest RB1 pick in 2025 drafts, with Gibbs narrowly edging Barkley for the No. 2 spot. Still, don’t be afraid to chase Barkley’s upside—he’s in a dream offense and proved last season that he can dominate in all phases. Even with a 25% dip in production, he’s still looking at 1,700+ yards, double-digit touchdowns, and RB1 floor. Just make sure to grab his handcuff and enjoy the ride.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Gibbs injected pure electricity into Detroit’s offense with a dynamic three-down skill set that made him a fantasy darling—especially in PPR formats. The Lions leaned on him heavily in the passing game, where his sharp route running, soft hands, and elite open-field burst gave him a reliable weekly floor.
While his pass protection and between-the-tackles running still need refinement, Gibbs makes up for it with blazing 4.36 speed, twitchy acceleration, and rare vision. His patience and burst create constant mismatch nightmares, and even in a timeshare, he commands the spotlight.
At Alabama, Gibbs racked up 3,349 total yards and 23 scores on 483 touches across three seasons, with his best work coming in 2022 (151/926/7 rushing and 44/444/3 receiving). He had a jaw-dropping three-game stretch midseason that featured 463 rushing yards and 81 receiving yards on just 73 touches.
His rookie season with the Lions delivered fireworks. Despite a slow start (just 9.73 PPR points per game through Week 4 and a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury), Gibbs rebounded in a major way. With David Montgomery sidelined midseason, Gibbs exploded for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 37 touches in just two games—good for a whopping 57.5 fantasy points combined.
From that point on, he became a weekly weapon. Over his final 12 games (including the playoffs), he piled up 935 yards, 35 receptions, and 12 touchdowns. He logged five 20+ point performances and ended 2024 as the RB10 in PPR (243.70 points), despite not breaking a single run over 40 yards—something that should change as he matures.
In 2024, Gibbs really hit his stride down the stretch. He averaged 16.6 PPR points over his first five games, then topped 100 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. When Montgomery exited in Week 15, Gibbs became the alpha, averaging 24.3 touches and 123 rushing yards per game over the final four weeks—while also catching 19 passes during that stretch.
Fantasy Outlook: Gibbs was the RB1 in 2024 with 363.90 PPR points, narrowly edging out Saquon Barkley (who sat Week 18). He had a 25-point floor in six games—five of which came during his late-season surge. He enters 2025 as a top-three fantasy back and is a coin flip away from being RB1 overall. With Detroit still likely to rotate backs, Gibbs should still push for 275 touches, 1,800 yards, 60 receptions, and 16 scores.
The Verdict:
While Saquon Barkley may have the edge in pure rushing volume, it’s Jahmyr Gibbs who shines brighter in PPR formats thanks to his pass-catching prowess, open-field elusiveness, and explosive playmaking. Barkley is a beast, no doubt—but with Jalen Hurts stealing short-yardage scores via the infamous “tush push,” Gibbs carries a higher fantasy ceiling and a more consistent weekly floor.
You really can’t go wrong with either back, but if you're chasing upside and receptions in an ascending offense, Gibbs is the guy to grab right after Bijan Robinson. He’s the more dynamic dual-threat, and in 2025, that versatility could be the key to winning your league.