Fantasy Football Bust Alert: Javonte Williams Will Fail With The Dallas Cowboys
Javonte Williams joins the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 hoping to shake off back-to-back disappointing fantasy seasons plagued by injuries and inefficiency. Once a breakout rookie star, Williams now faces steep competition and must prove he's more than a volume-based RB with little explosiveness left in the tank.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Williams left Week 4 in 2022 after 23 snaps due to a torn ACL in his right knee. He gained 280 yards with 16 catches on 63 touches over his four starts.
In 2023, Williams returned to action in Week 1, but he failed to make an impact over his first three contests (36/138 with eight catches for 42 yards). A quad issue led to an early exit in Week 4, followed by a missed start.
Over his final 12 matchups, Williams averaged 12.28 FPPG, with his best fantasy value coming in Week 8 (18.80), Week 10 (21.00), and Week 18 (20.50). He failed to rush for more than 85 yards in any game while gaining short yards per rush (3.6) and yards per catch (4.9).
After another disappointing year (139/513/4 with 52 catches for 346 yards), Williams will try to reinvent his career with the Cowboys. His inability to make big plays (3.7 yards per carry and 6.7 yards per catch) remains at the forefront of his running back profile.
Denver gave Williams 131 touches (14.6 per game) over his nine games, leading to 11.26 FPPG. His best showing came in Week 7 (14/88/2 with three catches for 23 yards). Over the back half of 2024, the Broncos gave him only 69 touches over nine matchups (including the playoffs), deeming him worthless to the fantasy market. Despite an unimpressive year, Williams ranked 30th at running back in PPR formats (160.10 fantasy points).
Javonte Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The magic and excitement of Williams ended after his rookie season. In the early draft season, he ranks 35th at running back. I can’t trust his ceiling or floor in any area of the game, giving him job loss risk, even with an early-season starting job. I’ve donated enough to his cause over the past two years, so I’ll let Williams beat me this season.