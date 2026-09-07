Fantasy Football Debate: Is MarShawn Lloyd Or Kaleb Johnson The Packers' Running Back To Start In Week 1?

There has been plenty of debate about when the Green Bay Packers will be getting running back Josh Jacobs back. While there are many differing opinions, almost no one is expecting him to be available in Week 1.

That leaves us with the question of which Packers running back is the back to own and, more importantly, start in Week 1. MarShawn Lloyd was the locked-in favorite to be the unquestioned RB1 after the news of Jacobs being placed on the commissioner's expect list broke, but Kaleb Johnson has built up some steam in the fantasy community as we've neared the start of the season.

Who will be the Green Bay Packers RB1?



Kaleb Johnson OR MarShawn Lloyd? pic.twitter.com/eRd9K6aCtQ — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) September 2, 2026

Chris Brooks is also in the mix and could be a much more significant factor in this rushing attack than anybody is expecting. Which running back will be the best option in Week 1?

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd feels like the obvious answer here. He's the most explosive of the three backs. Injuries have been a major concern, limiting him to just one game and six carries in his two-year career.

However, we are only worried about one week right now, and he's healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. There is no way we would bench a fully healthy player because we are worried that he might get hurt in a game.

With that said, we don't know that he's actually any good. As we said, he's only carried the ball six times, and on those six carries he averaged just 2.5 yards per carry.

It is in the range of outcomes that he's just not a very good NFL running back or that injuries have taken a toll on him. He also showed nothing to be excited about this preseason. This might not be as cut-and-dry as fantasy owners would prefer.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

Johnson is entering just his second season after a disastrous stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which saw two different coaching staffs say no thank you to the former third-round pick. He saw just 28 carries as a rookie, which he took for 69 scoreless yards.

We have zero reason to believe that he is an NFL-caliber running back. The only thing he has going for him is that the Packers' scheme is expected to be similar to the system he had success in with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

For us, that's not nearly enough for us to suggest you start him in Week 1. As a matter of fact, we would rather start Brooks over Johnson if we were forced to pick between the two options.

Not only has Johnson not shown even a flash of being good, but he also just joined the team less than two weeks ago. Do not start him in Week 1. Lloyd is the back to roll to with in Green Bay.

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