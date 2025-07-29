Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper Watch: New York Giants WR Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt entered the NFL as a raw but explosive deep threat, and he’s spent the offseason adding strength and polish to his game. With an expanded role on the horizon and his blazing speed still intact, Hyatt is one of the top breakout candidates in the Giants' wide receiver corps for 2025.
Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants
Hyatt is a silky fast (4.4 40-yard dash) deep threat who has room in his frame (6’0” and 180 lbs.) to add bulk. He must get stronger to improve his release vs. press coverage and his chances of winning closely contested passes. His speed plays exceptionally well in the deep passing game, thanks to his effective route running at the third level of the defense. Hyatt can create some catches over the short areas of the field on comeback routes, but his skill set needs some polish on shorter pass patterns.
After two short seasons (20/276/2 and 21/226/2) in college, Hyatt shined as the Tennessee Volunteers’ big-play wide receiver. He caught 67 of his 91 targets (73.6%) for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022. Hyatt dominated Alabama (6/207/5) while adding four other impact games (5/166/2, 7/174/2, 5/138/2, and 7/146/1).
In his rookie season, Hyatt only had 23 catches for 373 yards on 40 targets. He gained at least 20 yards on 30.4% of his receptions, and three of those plays reached the 40-yard mark. Hyatt only had one game (5/109) of value while flashing his big-play potential in two other matchups (2/89 and 2/75). The Giants gave him WR3 snaps or better in 11 contests.
Last year, New York had Hyatt on the field for only 30.7% of their plays. He only had 19 targets on the year, leading to eight catches for 62 yards, with most of his stats coming in Week 8 (4/39).
Jalin Hyatt 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
In the offseason, Hyatt worked hard to get strong by adding more bulk. He left a mid-June practice with a leg issue that should be minor. Based on speed, talent, and ceiling, Hyatt has an excellent chance at emerging as New York’s second-best wide receiver. A player to follow, and the fantasy market has already been anticipating a breakout year.