The Los Angeles Rams Highlight Fantasy Football Defenses To Stream In Week 1
Contrary to popular knowledge, one does not need to go too far up the draft ladder to boost your fantasy fortunes. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Team defenses are often sectioned off in tiers. Now, while the best fantasy defenses are pretty well known, there are underrated defenses with excellent weekly matchups.
The trick is to try and find those defenses. Every week the goal will be to spotlight those that may not be so prominent. Some of the criteria include looking for defenses with good underlying numbers. Also, teams going against opponents with lots of change offensively or facing quarterbacks that may hold the ball too long or on new teams. Anyhow, let us begin.
Defenses To Stream In Week 1
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)
Everyone has their formulas. Turnovers always help and sacks do too. The Los Angeles Rams love to get after the quarterback. C.J. Stroud faces some pressure of his own knowing that Joe Mixon could be injured for far longer than Week 1.
Add in the fact that Stroud will have a new offensive coordinator (Nick Caley) and a potential running back by committee and the Rams suddenly become an attractive target when it comes to the D/ST position.
While Houston tries to buff up their offensive line, Stroud was sacked 52 times last year (8.9 sack percentage). Interceptions went up from 5 to 12. Pressure percentage increased from 22 to 28. Pass rush productivity was a major asset for the Rams in 2024 and the talent this year has only improved. Sacks, turnovers, and a low points allowed total may boost the productivity for this streamer.
Washington Commanders (vs. New York Giants)
Normally, this would be a dicey choice. It still may be. However, the New York Giants come off a 3-14 season with a new quarterback and presumably a plan to get Malik Nabers the ball even more. That starting quarterback is Russell Wilson. Wilson the past several years has held the football a long time and his sack percentage is among the worst when it comes to the position (8.94% in 2024).
The Giants' offensive line has been one of the worst the past several seasons. Preseason football is different from game action and New York may find this out quickly. Bringing in Von Miller helps and Bobby Wagner plus Marson Lattimore could equal early fantasy defensive gold. Sometimes taking a gamble is okay against a team of familiarity.
New York Jets (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
Aaron Rodgers comes back to MetLife Stadium as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Little more motivation is needed for the New York Jets in Week 1. The Jets carried a Top 10 caliber defense in 2024 before they packed up shop during the second half. Hope springs eternal and the Steelers' offense does not exactly scare poeple.
Rodgers is 41 (turns 42 in December). The mileage is plenty and with DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin as receivers, Pittsburgh could be in real trouble. Jaylen Warren (4.3 yards per carry) did not seem to break tackles or show as much speed burst compared to his first two years in the league. The Jets defense has a chance to tee off and provide a leg up to your fantasy teams.