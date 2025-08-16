How to Ace Both a PPR and Standard Fantasy Football Draft
Training camp and preseason around the NFL is a lot about getting back to the basics. Longtime veterans around the league can even find value in practicing simple concepts and things such as blocking and tackling.
This time of the year is no different for fantasy managers. And one of the most important things fantasy managers need to review in August is their league's scoring system.
Obviously, how leagues calculate the final point totals for each player directly impacts the wins and losses every week. With that in mind, one of the most basic things to know is whether one's league is a PPR format or standard scoring.
Let's take a look at three important strategies for a PPR league that managers wouldn't follow in standard formats.
Place More Emphasis on Wide Receivers
PPR scoring systems reward one point for every reception. The position that records the most receptions is obviously wide receiver.
So, the most important thing to do in PPR leagues is understand that every wide receiver has more value.
The second step to this strategy is elevate possession receivers on the draft board.
For example, Chicago Bears receiver DJ Moore didn't reach the 1,000-yard mark last season. But he was still a receiver worth starting every week in PPR because along with his 966 yards, he had 98 catches.
New York Giants Wan'Dale Robinson is another great example. Robinson had just 699 receiving yards, averaging 7.5 yards per catch. But with 93 receptions, he provided WR2-3 value in PPR formats.
Focus on Pass-Catching Running Backs
In PPR, the second-most important thing to keep in mind is pass-catching running backs see a significant uptick in value. That occurs for the same reason we talked about with receivers.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is an RB1 in either standard or PPR to begin 2025. But according to the Fantasy Pros rankings, Achane rises from the No. 17 overall player to No. 15 if a league switches from standard to PPR.
Achane led all running backs with 78 catches last season.
Other running backs such as Alvin Kamara see a much bigger rise in value with a switch to PPR. Kamara has value in standard leagues because he's a candidate for 1,500 yards from scrimmage every season. But in PPR leagues, his 65-80 catches every year also count toward his fantasy total.
Conversely, running backs that aren't much factors in the passing game, such as Derrick Henry, see a slight downtick in value in PPR.
Try Harder to Land Top-Tiered Tight End
It's worth stressing again that managers should make subtle changes to their draft strategy with PPR versus standard. Henry is an RB1 no matter what this summer, and Achane rises just a few spots in PPR formats.
Don't micromanage the draft board switching between the two formats. But the last adjustment managers should make is at tight end.
In PPR leagues, top-tiered tight ends Brock Bowers and Trey McBride hold more value. That's because last season, Bowers and McBride finished third and fourth in the league in receptions, respectively.
Each tight end had more than 1,100 receiving yards. So, they are both top 25 players for standard league drafts. But each are top 20 players for PPR this season.
It's extremely important to know the exact scoring system before devising a draft stategy. If owners follow these small changes, though, they should be able to navigate the differences between standard and PPR leagues in 2025.