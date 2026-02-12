Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 2 Pick Spotlight: Carnell Tate

The start of the 2026 calendar year is rapidly approaching, with fantasy football managers looking ahead to the offseason. Free agency will present a significant shift in the landscape of fantasy football, while the 2026 NFL Draft will allow lineups to bring in additional contributions and depth.

Dynasty managers have their sights set on rookie drafts, especially those set to pick near the top of the draft. Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love is widely regarded as the No. 1 dynasty prospect in the upcoming class, but which other rookies are slated to produce in year one?

With the No. 2 overall pick in dynasty drafts, managers should consider Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate. Tate is slated to be one of the first wide receivers selected in the 2026 draft, and could fall off the board within the first five picks of the first round.

The former Buckeye remained limited throughout his career from a production standpoint, sharing the target volume with the likes of two-time All-American and collegiate superstar Jeremiah Smith. Over his final two collegiate seasons, Tate hauled in 103 passes for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns over 26 games.

As he prepares for his first NFL season, here’s what makes Tate a quality candidate to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick among dynasty rookie drafts:

Carnell Tate Stands Out As No. 2 Overall Pick Candidate For Dynasty Drafts

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate is expected to step into a significant role in his first professional season and is slated to emerge as a premier WR1 over his first several seasons in the league. The Ohio State product is one of the most complete wide receiver prospects in the upcoming class and offers immediate upside for fantasy managers.

He offers some of the best route-running ability among his class, with fluid footwork and strong hands that helps him haul in contested catches. Tate routinely creates separation and has the ability to haul in 50/50 passes with encouraging regularity.

He’s slated to garner a significant target share as soon as his rookie season and presents a safe floor to build on over his first handful of professional seasons. With a plethora of untapped potential and a pro-ready skillset that will help him produce from day one, Tate presents a quality pick at No. 2 overall.

Other quality receiving options such as Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon could be available at this spot, but Tate makes the best case to go off the board here. The second-team All-American offers both an elevated ceiling and greater floor compared to his rookie counterparts, and will be a dynasty cornerstone for years to come.

Read More Fantasy On SI News