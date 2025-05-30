Dynasty Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers
I would argue there are two different types of sleepers in dynasty formats.
There are sleepers that fantasy managers can target as players who are going to outperform their ADPs in the upcoming season.
Then there are deep sleepers. These are long plays. Players that may not fulfill their sleeper potential for a few years.
Which type of sleep managers target depends on overall draft strategy. For instance, at tight end, it makes a lot more sense for a manager to target a deep sleeper if they land Brock Bowers or Sam LaPorta at the top of the draft board.
For managers that aren't going to put a lot of emphasis on tight end early, then targeting a tight end with sleeper potential in 2025 is a more suitable strategy.
For this list, we identified three tight end startup dynasty sleepers -- two with sleeper potential for 2025 and another which is a long-term developmental project.
Here are those three tight ends and their Fantasy Pros ADPs:
Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens, 136 ADP
Mark Andrews remains the guy at tight end for the Ravens. If fantasy managers want Andrews, they will have to target him in the seventh round of 12-team formats.
But Andrews will turn 30 before the regular season begins. Likely is five years younger and already possesses fantasy value. Likely had 42 receptions for 477 receiving yards and six touchdowns during 2024.
The Ravens have always loved throwing to tight ends. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is no different, and even after two MVP awards, Jackson has continued to improve as a passer. In 2024, Andrews and Likely averaged a touchdown per regular season game in 2024.
That shouldn't change as Jackson ages. But which tight end catches a majority of those tight end targets and touchdowns could.
Likely has posted back-to-back 400-yard campaigns and appears to just be getting started.
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 161 ADP
According to the Fantasy pros dynasty rankings, Otton is the No. 22 tight end in dynasty formats. That puts him in the fringe backup conversation.
There's a lot to like about Otton. He's increased his target share and yardage output every season since his rookie 2022 campaign. In 2024, Otton had 59 catches and 600 receiving yards with four touchdowns.
He's never going to be the top target in Tampa Bay's offense. The Buccaneers still have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Last season, they added Jalen McMillan, and this spring, the Buccaneers drafted Emeka Egbuka.
That's a lot of mouths to feed. But Otton is the team's clear-cut top tight end. The more yards those receivers and running back Bucky Irving rack up for Tampa Bay, the greater chance Otton has at cashing in with a red zone touchdown.
With the young ensemble of offensive talent the Buccaneers have, that scoring potential should remain for Otton over the next few years.
Grant Calcaterra, Philadelphia Eagles, 320 ADP
This is the deep sleeper, developmental tight end target I recommend. Calcaterra is such a deep sleeper, fantasy managers can probably grab him on the waiver wire after the draft.
Last season, Calcaterra broke out with 24 catches, 298 yards and one touchdown. Granted, that's hardly a breakout season. But in 2023, he had four catches for 39 yards.
Calcaterra received an opportunities for more playing time because of an injury to Dallas Goedert in 2024. The Eagles reworked Goedert's contract this offseason, so he will return. But Goedert turned 30 in January and is a free agent next March.
If Philadelphia wanted Goedert on a long-term deal, the team probably would have signed him to an extension, but they instead chose to restructure his current contract.
Calcaterra could keep seeing more snaps in 2025 if Goedert shows more signs of aging. If Calcaterra performs well, then maybe he's the tight end Philadelphia re-signs.
Calcaterra is also set to be a free agent next offseason.
There's a risk in drafting Calcaterra. He's not guaranteed to be in Philadelphia for the long run. But the risk is minimal because his ADP is so high.