Fantasy Football Guillotine Leagues: Rules, Strategy, Waiver Wire Tips
For a fantasy football player looking for a challenge, sprinkled with complete chaos each week on the waiver wire, a guillotine league is calling you.
Yahoo Fantasy Unveils Their New Guillotine Challenge
Even Yahoo Fantasy is now getting into the mix. This past week, they announced the brand new format on their platform. Don’t finish last—seriously. In a Yahoo Fantasy guillotine league, the lowest-scoring team each week gets chopped. No mercy. No second chances. One bad week and it’s game over.
NFFC Guillotine Leagues
The outline of this format consists of a 17-team draft covering 16 rounds. Each week, the worst team in the league gets eliminated, Squid Game Style!, leading to all of their players becoming available the following week in the free agent pool. The process repeats for 13 weeks, leaving four franchises to compete for one more waiver period, followed by a four-week postseason run. The top three teams cash.
The National Fantasy Football Championship offers this event. Their format has no trading. Here’s a link to their ADPs. This site allows the user to change between different formats and time frames to help see trending or fading players.
For reference, here’s a look at an ADP draft board with results over the past week:
Scoring
Six-point passing touchdowns
Minus two points for an interception
PPR scoring
.05 points for each passing yard
.1 point for each rushing or receiving yard
Starting Roster
QB, RB1, RB2, WR1, WR2, WR3, TE, Flex (RB, WR, or TE), K, and DEF
Bench Players
In this format, each fantasy manager can use their bench (six slots) for any combination of players they choose.
Playoffs and League Schedule
The four teams make the postseason
League Playoffs are in Weeks 14, 15, 16, and 17 (Total Points determine the order of finish for the three playoff slots)
Free Agency
Each team has a fictional $1,000 to add players each week. The waiver wire runs on Wednesday and Saturday nights, with a minimum bid being $1. When your team is out of free-agent dollars, you can’t add any more players.
Game Theory Thoughts
Team structure around bye weeks should be an important factor when building the foundation of your starting lineup. If given a coin flip decision, I would favor a player with a late bye week. With too many players off early in the year, there is more risk of a low-scoring week and an exit from the league.
I would focus on players in the free agent pool who have cleared their bye week, while treating the free agent process as a cleansing of my mediocre backend talent with late byes. Here’s a look at this year’s bye schedule:
Week 5
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6
- Houston Texans
- Minnesota Vikings
Week 7
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
Week 8
- Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
Week 9
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tennessee Titans
Week 11
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
Week 12
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Commanders
Week 14
- Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
The first week of this league's postseason is Week 14, and there are no waiver picks after this scoring period. So it’s critical to have minimal star players off this week.
Teams looking for a quarterback upgrade could be helped after Week 7 (BUF and BAL) and Week 10 (CIN, DAL, and KC) if their fantasy teams finish last for the week. With six teams off in Week 8, the starting lineups with those players will be compromised.
Buying young breakout-type players can lead to small fantasy weeks out of the gate while offering minimal starting value. I get the attraction to invest in the next big fantasy player, but there is always a chance that they land on a team that gets “eliminated,” allowing him to be added in the free agent pool at a discount.
The Importance Of Depth
I would look to spend my free agent dollars on many players, rather than shove on the best available stud earlier in the year. Over the first four weeks, surviving the league should be easier with healthy lineups, which suggests saving your free agent money for later in the year. Holding the hammer in FAAB dollars should be an edge over the last month of the regular season.
The overall quality of the free agent pool is much higher than any other fantasy league due to the number of studs potentially available in many weeks.
I have never played in this type of league, but I have talked to a friend many times about this format for baseball. Understanding your team's strengths is a critical factor in making winning free agent bids. He also had success by conserving his bankroll.