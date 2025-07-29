Fantasy Football Impact: Hollywood Brown Carted off the Field at Chiefs Training Camp

For those who don’t know — Jalen Royals is basically Rashee Rice’s twin in size… within 1 inch and just a few pounds.



In College he was known for his YAC. 💪🏾 Sound familiar? 🤔



Between Juju and Jalen Royals, we will be just fine filling in for Rashee with our current WRs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GPh1sEo6oM