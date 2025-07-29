Fantasy Football Impact: Hollywood Brown Carted off the Field at Chiefs Training Camp
Hollywood Brown left Chiefs practice today on a cart. Per Nate Taylor of ESPN, it was a lower right leg injury where he came up limping in the endzone. The injury comes with concern as Marquise Brown is coming off an injury-ridden 2024 season. Limping on his feet may at least show it may not be serious. Further details will be released later on today.
Fantasy Implications
Right now, Hollywood Brown sits at an ADP of 69, projected in the deep rounds of fantasy football drafts. This lists him as the WR3 on this Kansas City offense and the 4th pass catching option after Travis Kelce at tight end.
Though Brown has been dealing with injuries, he has been relatively healthy prior to last season. However, he has not lived up to his 1st round draft potential when the Ravens selecting him at 25th overall in 2019. His resume only includes (1) 1,000 yard season (2021- Baltimore).
As Mahomes has great chemistry with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown is more of a utility piece in this offense. However, with Andy Reid running the show, everyone has value. His talent is of great use and I am sure Reid has a plan in place.
If Brown misses time, it will harm his position on the depth chart and within key play calling schemes leading into Week 1.
Deeper on the Chiefs depth chart sits: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, and 4th round pick Jalen Royals. Skyy Moore has disappointed in his career so far so I would look to Smith-Schuster and Royals to replace any work that Brown is due for, should he miss time.
Obviously we will wait on Hollywood's injury status, but if he does go down I would draft with much caution and probably put him on my fantasy football blacklist with too much risk. Smith-Schuster is at a point in his career where he lacks value. If anything, I would look to Royals as a waiver wire pickup, but doubtful to yet find value whether Brown is healthy or not.