Fantasy Football Impact: Marvin Harrison Jr. Being Traded Locks In Michael Wilson And Elevates A Sleeper

At long last, our fantasy football nightmare is over, and the Arizona Cardinals are trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Where is he going? Well, no one seems to know yet, but he will be inactive for Week 5, so take him out of your lineups.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. pic.twitter.com/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

It's unfortunate he's getting traded just before facing the league's worst pass defense, but Harrison owners have been through enough; this is water off our backs at this point. It's worth noting that the Houston Texans have been rumored to be the team that might be trading for him, while the Indianapolis Colts have been ruled out.

Fantasy Impact

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Even without knowing the team he's being traded to, this has to be a cause for celebration for all Harrison owners. After being an elite college prospect, his stint in Arizona has been an unmitigated disaster and has only gotten progressively worse as his career has gone on.

Through four games this season, he has caught just five of 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. Could he just be not very good? Sure. But at this point, any change is welcome, and at least we will get an answer to that question rather than him wasting away in the desert.

It is believed that the Cardinals' asking price was a second-round pick and more, so it will be interesting to see what the team that traded for him ended up getting in this deal.

The Cardinals are asking for a second round pick "and more" in a trade for 2024 first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr., per @TomPelissero.



Harrison has just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. pic.twitter.com/bp0XAr1aid — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 10, 2026

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

While it seemed that, in reality, Harrison was a non-factor for Wilson, fantasy owners can now start him with confidence and no longer concern themselves with a Harrison breakout. Wilson can now be started confidently every week as a WR2 with upside. We have seen what a great fantasy asset he can be, especially when Harrison is out of the lineup, so it looks like it's wheels up for Wilson.

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Bourne should now step into a more consistent and meaningful role in the Cardinals offense as the third option in the passing attack. So far this season, he has caught 12 of 15 targets for 108 yards, but almost all of that production came in Week 1, when he caught eight passes for 75 yards. This could boost him up to being a matchup-based flex option moving forward, and he becomes an intriguing option this week against the Detroit Lions' battered secondary.



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