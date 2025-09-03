Fantasy Football Impact of Potential Quinshon Judkins Suspension
Out of all the rookies drafted in the 2025 draft, rookie out of Ohio State Quinshon Judkins is the last one standing without a signed contract. A likely big part in that is what took place this offseason. On July 12, Judkins was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery and domestic violence. Those charges were dropped in mid-August by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office due to insufficient evidence. However, the NFL is still currently conducting their own investigation, and a Browns’ analyst believes that Judkins will not be able to avoid a suspension.
Analyst Opinion On Potential Suspension
No one can determine how the Judkins matter will be dealt with, but Cleveland Browns’ analyst for The Land On Demand and 850 ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi, gave his take on the matter.
“I think zero chance of that,” said Grossi when asked if he thought there was a chance Judkins would play in week 1.
“I do think he is going to be suspended; otherwise, this case would have been done by now.”
Grossi ultimately believes that Judkins will have a suspension of between two to four games.
How The Likely Suspension Affects Quinshon Judkins’ Fantasy Value
There is no doubt that the Browns are high on the ability of Quinshon Judkins. At 6’0, weighing in around 220 lbs, and sub 4.5 speed, it is hard not to be. The other two running backs on the Cleveland depth chart, rookie Dylan Sampson and listed starter Jerome Ford, do not offer the same skill set. Sampson had a slightly faster 40-time at the NFL combine than Judkins, but is shorter at 5'8". Ford stand at a similar size at 5'10", but does not have that same twitch and shiftiness that Judkins has.
Although listed as the lead back currently, Ford’s spot is definitely up for grabs. With the Browns finally moving away from the franchise’s third all-time leading rusher, Nick Chubb, drafting two running backs in the second and fourth rounds of the 2025 draft, was a clear indication that they wanted one of those first-year players to eventually take the duties that Chubb once had.
Playing off the opinion of Grossi, if Judkins were to serve a two-to-four-game suspension, his current fantasy outlook should not change much. On ESPN in PPR formats, he is currently ranked as the RB50 with an ADP of 147. Out of the three running backs in Cleveland, he still has the highest ceiling in fantasy if given a starting-level role.