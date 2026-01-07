Fantasy Football Impact: Top-5 free agency landing spots for Daniel Jones in 2026

Daniel Jones had a surprising 2025 season before it was cut short with a torn Achilles, and he's now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Colts started the year 8-2 before losing their last seven games, and the loss of Jones was a big part of that losing streak. While both Jones and the Colts have expressed interest in a reunion next season, there are a few teams with an opening at quarterback who are sure to enter the mix.

Free agency is two months away, but it's never too early to start making predictions. Let's take a look at the top-5 places where Jones might land in 2026 -- along with the fantasy football implications.

2025 Fantasy Football Recap and 2026 Contract Prediction

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is forced out of bounds on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones finished the 2025 season with 3,101 passing yards, 164 rushing yards, and 24 total touchdowns in 12 full games before being shut down for the season. His 19 passing touchdowns were the most since his rookie season, and he was just 105 passing yards away from a career high.

The 28-year-old thrived in head coach Shane Steichen's offense and finished as QB14 on the season despite missing almost five full games. If Jones had finished the season healthy, there's a very good chance he would have finished as a top-10 fantasy football quarterback.

Jones' free agency situation is tricky due to his injury, but he's expected to be ready for the start of training camp, so his recovery shouldn't affect his contract too much. There's a chance he'll need to settle for a one-year prove-it deal, but he could also get offers that get close to the 3-year, $100M contract that Sam Darnold got with the Seahawks.

Potential Free Agency Destinations

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks over the Jacksonville Jaguars defense pre-snap during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins look set to move on from Tua Tagovailoa and don't have a top pick to find a replacement, so Jones makes a lot of sense in Miami. If Jones ends up signing with the Dolphins, he'd see a nice boost in his fantasy value playing in Mike McDaniel's offense alongside De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Is 2025 Aaron Rodgers' farewell tour? If that's the case, Jones would make a lot of sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. While such a move would be beneficial for both Jones and the Steelers, it would be a step back for Jones in terms of his fantasy football value, as he'd transition into a run-heavy offense in Pittsburgh.

Arizona Cardinals

There's a good chance that the Cardinals will try to move on from Kyler Murray as they bring in a new head coach. If they do so, Jones would be a great stopgap as they try to figure out their long-term future at the position. If Jones signs in Arizona, he'd likely see a nice boost in fantasy value with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson to throw to.

New York Jets

The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick and will likely select a quarterback, but they could also attempt to ease the transition for whoever they choose into the role. If that's the case, it would make some sense for the Jets to try to bring Jones back to New York City with a one-year deal. Jones' fantasy value would plummet in this scenario, however, as the Jets were one of the worst offenses in the league in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts

The signing of Jones before the start of the 2025 season didn't initially seem like a big move, but it ultimately proved to be a great thing for both parties. A reunion for 2026 (and potentially beyond) makes too much sense for both Jones and the Colts, and would provide Jones with similar fantasy value to what we saw this year.

2026 Destination Prediction

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs with the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) chases during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While the options above are all intriguing, the obvious choice for Jones and the Colts is to run it back for 2026 and beyond. The Colts will likely be reticent to commit more than two or three years to Jones, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Jones sign a three-year contract worth around $90 million.