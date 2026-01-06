Fantasy Football Impact: Top-5 free agency landing spots for Isaiah Likely in 2026

Isaiah Likely has been a solid contributor for the Baltimore Ravens for the four years that he's been with the team, but he's coming off his least productive season of his career in 2025.

While Likely has served as a valuable piece for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, he's about to become an unrestricted free agent. Fellow tight end Mark Andrews just signed a three-year extension in December, so it's very possible that Likely will be playing for a new team in 2026.

Though free agency is still two months away, it's never too early to start thinking ahead. Let's take a look at the top-5 places where Likely may land -- along with the fantasy football implications for each.

2025 Fantasy Football Recap and 2026 Contract Prediction

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Likely had a down season in 2025 and put up just 27 receptions (on 37 targets), 307 receiving yards, and one touchdown. While he's still never topped 500 receiving yards in a season, all of those numbers represent career lows for Likely, so he's going into free agency on a down note.

In terms of fantasy football, Likely finished the season as TE41 in PPR leagues and had just two weeks with double-digit fantasy points. While Likely has had big weeks in previous seasons, 2025 was easily the worst fantasy output in his four-year career.

Likely will be an interesting free agency case study as teams will be paying for his potential more so than his production. However, Likely is still just 25 years old and will only need one team to become infatuated with his potential as a receiver. There's a chance that Likely could take a one-year prove-it deal, but he should get somewhere in the $8-10M AAV range and will likely get a deal for at least three seasons.

Potential Free Agency Destinations

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.

New England Patriots

Likely is a Massachusetts native and could consider coming home to play alongside MVP candidate Drake Maye. The Patriots like to employ two-tight end sets and would see Likely as a younger upgrade to Austin Hooper alongside Hunter Henry. While he wouldn't see a massive fantasy bump in New England, Likely would move into the TE2 range if he signs with the Patriots.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are an interesting destination for Likely, as they don't have an answer at the tight end position. Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee are solid options, but Likely is a more talented player. Likely would see a nice fantasy boost having Matthew Stafford throw him passes alongside DaVante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Kansas City Chiefs

Could Likely be the Travis Kelce replacement in Kansas City? With Kelce potentially headed toward retirement, Likely could step in as the TE1 for the Chiefs and would thrive as one of Patrick Mahomes' main weapons. With Kelce's future very much uncertain, Kansas City is a team to watch.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders had a disappointing 2025 season and will be looking to retool with a healthy Jayden Daniels in 2026. With Zach Ertz potentially headed for retirement, Likely could step into the TE1 role for the Commanders, and would see a nice boost in his fantasy value in Washington.

Baltimore Ravens

We're not going to rule out a return to Baltimore, as Likely is arguably their third-best receiving option after Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. However, the Ravens aren't expected to spend much this offseason, so this scenario seems unlikely. If he does end up back with the Ravens, Likely's fantasy football production wouldn't see too much of a change as Baltimore's run-first attack doesn't leave much meat on the bone for upside. If he re-signs with Baltimore, Likely would again be in the TE3 range as a Raven.

2026 Destination Prediction

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

While the Rams, Patriots, and Commanders are all interesting options, we're going to predict that Isaiah Likely signs with the Kansas City Chiefs for 3 years and $30 million. With Travis Kelce retiring in this scenario, Likely would have a clear path to TE1 fantasy value in 2026.

