The Indianapolis Colts have decided to turn to quarterback Anthony Richardson as their starter in Week 12 and presumably for the remainder of the season. This comes after the team didn't just bench Daniel Jones but outright cut him from the roster. This will almost surely be Richardson's last chance to show the Colts any reason to want to keep him around beyond this season.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. is the new starting QB. pic.twitter.com/iSKDsQaTVZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2026

Fantasy Impact

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

This is a big opportunity for Richardson. While we don't expect him to shock anyone and suddenly become an elite quarterback, we do expect him to be better than Daniel Jones and much better for the Colts' fantasy weapons.

That's not to say that Richardson is a better quarterback than Jones, but he is more capable of making something out of nothing. Especially now, with Jones coming off serious leg injuries.

If nothing else, Richardson is a freak athlete who can make plays and buy time with his legs. The supporting cast is barren, with the offensive line and WR corps significantly diminished from what it was expected to be at the start of the season. He at least has some hope of surviving behind that offensive line and can make plays without any truly viable wide receivers on the outside.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

It looks like Taylor could step back into a bell-cow role with Seth McGowan injuring his hamstring on Thursday Night Football. However, that doesn't matter if he continues to have lines, as he did in Week 11, rushing 11 times for 21 yards.

The addition of Richardson to the offense should at least give defenses something else to focus on. Even if Richardson isn't much of a passer, he can beat you with his legs if you don't give him the respect he deserves as a runner.

RB Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Any change is a good change at this point for Tyler Warren; nevertheless, we don't expect things to get much better for Warren with Richardson in there. Unfortunately, his talent might not be enough to overcome his situation this season.

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