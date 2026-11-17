The Tennessee Titans' passing attack will see major fantasy football ripple effects for Week 11 as they've now placed wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

The @Titans have promoted WR @XavierRestrepo1 to the team’s 53-man roster.



The Titans have placed WR Wan’Dale Robinson on Injured Reserve.



Also, the Titans signed WR Jamari Thrash to the team’s practice squad.



READ https://t.co/R0PCnxv79e pic.twitter.com/vytTSley9h — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 17, 2026

Robinson has been quarterback Cam Ward’s safety blanket all season, pacing the team with 54 targets, 38 receptions, 272 yards, and three touchdowns. With Robinson sidelined for at least the next four games (making Week 15 his earliest return), a massive target vacuum has opened up in Nashville. And with that target vacuum comes fantasy football opportunity.

Carnell Tate’s Fantasy Value Set to Skyrocket

The biggest beneficiary of Robinson’s absence is rookie first-round pick Carnell Tate. Tate has missed the past two games while recovering from a shoulder injury, though that head coach Robert Saleh is hopeful to get the young wideout back on the practice field this week.

Saleh: We're hoping to get Carnell Tate, Anthony Hill and Cody Barton back this week @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 16, 2026

If Tate is cleared to suit up against Dallas, his fantasy value receives an immediate and significant bump. Before going down, Tate was already flashing weekly WR2 potential as the focal point of Tennessee's passing game. Without Robinson monopolizing short-to-intermediate targets, Tate becomes the undisputed alpha in an offense committed to letting Ward air it out. Assuming he logs full practices later this week, Tate can be fired up as a high-upside WR2 play against a vulnerable Cowboys secondary.

Deep-League Waiver Wire Sleepers to Target

While Tate headlines the Titans' passing game, Robinson’s vacated targets won't go to just one player. If you're digging through the waiver wire in deeper leagues for Week 11, keep these four pass-catchers on your radar (ranked in order of priority):

WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

Operating as a primary outside receiver alongside Tate, Ayomanor offers the cleanest path to a consistent snap share and downfield looks. His size and contested-catch ability make him a prime red-zone threat now that Robinson is out of the picture. He's risky, but has a path to Week 11 flex viability.

TE Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

When a team loses its top chain-moving slot receiver, tight ends frequently inherit those high-percentage underneath routes. Helm should see an uptick in target share over the middle of the field as Ward looks for quick outlets against pressure. He's not quite a TE1 for Week 11, but he's not far off.

WR Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans



In a corresponding roster move on Tuesday, the Titans promoted Restrepo from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster. Restrepo (who caught three passes for 31 yards as a game-day elevation in Week 10) shares built-in college chemistry with Ward from their days together at Miami. Don't be surprised if Ward leans on his former college teammate in crucial third-down situations. Restrepo has a path to a flex spot in deep leagues.

WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

WR Chimere Dike is positioned to absorb direct slot snaps with Robinson on the shelf. While his week-to-week floor remains volatile, his speed in space gives him big-play flex appeal in a projected high-scoring affair in Dallas.

The Week 11 Outlook

Timing couldn't be better for Tennessee’s young pass-catchers. Facing a Cowboys defense that regularly invites shootouts, Cam Ward will likely be forced to throw early and often to keep pace. Make sure Carnell Tate is locked into your lineups if he sheds his injury tag, and consider stashing Ayomanor, Helm, Restrepo, or Dike while they are still free on your waiver wire.