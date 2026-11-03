Fantasy Fallout: Jeremiyah Love Headed to IR, and What It Means for the Arizona Backfield

The injury bug has officially bitten fantasy football managers in the desert. Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is now headed to Injured Reserve after suffering a new ankle injury.

Sources: #AZCardinals RB Jeremiyah Love is headed to Injured Reserve because of a high-ankle sprain that knocks him out 4-5 weeks.



Arizona’s first-round pick has previously been dealing with a different ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/KpnyNK5Buo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2026

For fantasy football managers who invested high draft capital in the rookie, this development delivers a crushing blow right as the fantasy regular season enters its critical home stretch. While the news on Love isn't great, it opens up a perfect waiver wire opportunity for Week 9 and beyond. Let's take a look at what the latest update on Love means for his fantasy owners and rest of the Cardinals backfield.

Stash or Drop Jeremiyah Love?

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 4-to-5-week absence means Love is projected to return around Weeks 13 or 14 at the earliest. If you look at the fantasy landscape, that timeframe lands smack dab in the middle of fantasy playoff matches or the absolute final week of the regular-season push.

Compounding the issue is the real-life context of the Arizona Cardinals. As a struggling squad likely to be entirely out of the NFL postseason hunt by late November and early December, the organization has zero incentive to rush their prized rookie back onto the field. Even when Love is physically cleared, the risk of a cautious ramp-up or a lingering snap count is high.

If your league features an IR spot, slotting Love there is a no-brainer. However, for managers dealing with a crowded bench, multiple other injuries, or a desperate fight just to make the postseason, it wouldn't be entirely insane to cut ties and drop him. Sparing a bench spot for a rookie who might return at less than 100% just in time for your consolation bracket isn't mandatory if your roster construction requires immediate, weekly production.

The Waiver Wire Scramble: Tyler Allgeier Takes Center Stage

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) carries the ball for 3 yards during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Love sidelined, the Cardinals backfield undergoes a dramatic shakeup. To understand who steps into the spotlight, we can start with the chaotic Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, Love tried to make his return from a prior ankle issue, but he unfortunately reinjured the ankle early on. To make matters worse, fellow running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight exited early due to a brutal concussion.

That left the door wide open for Tyler Allgeier, who completely seized the moment and put on a clinic. Allgeier exploded in a monster performance, turning 11 carries into 147 rushing yards (a staggering 13.4 yards per carry) and punching in a rushing touchdown. He was equally lethal through the air, catching all 5 of his targets for 44 yards and another receiving score. Totaling 191 yards from scrimmage and two trips to the end zone, Allgeier essentially matched a massive chunk of his season-long production in a single afternoon.

The Cardinals have said they prefer Allgeier as a change-of-pace back (so Week 8 was likely his high-water mark), but the coaching staff showed they are more than willing to lean heavily on him when forced into a bell-cow role, so we need to pounce. Allgeier is still available in quite a few fantasy leagues, and he immediately jumps the line as the top Week 9 waiver wire priority as an RB2 or high-end flex.

Where Does Bam Knight Fit?

Before his concussion in Week 8, Bam Knight had carved out a legitimate complementary role in this offense, showing explosive efficiency when spelling the backfield. However, because Knight is also dealing with concussion protocol recovery and was already operating behind Allgeier's newfound momentum, Knight profiles more as a secondary stash or speculative handcuff.

Final Takeaway

If you have waiver priority or FAAB to spare, Tyler Allgeier is THE priority waiver wire target for Week 9. While Knight will factor in once he clears concussion protocol, Allgeier should command the bulk of the workload while Love recovers. Keep in mind that Allgeier's elite window does have an expiration date if Love does indeed return. But for the next month-plus, Allgeier provides a massive shot in the arm for fantasy football managers.