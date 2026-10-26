Fantasy Football Injury Alert: Saquon Barkley Will Play and is a Must-Start on Monday Night Football vs. Cowboys

Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Monday Night Must-Start and Fantasy Ripple Effects

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fantasy managers who held a roster spot open and navigated the nervous weeks waiting for Saquon Barkley’s return, the moment of truth has arrived. Reports indicate that Barkley is pushing to suit up for Monday Night Football, telling reporters he feels good enough to give it a go while acknowledging he has to be smart about his workload.

"Saquon Barkley told me he feels good enough to give it a go tonight, but he will try to be smart about his return."@saltersl reports on Saquon's return against the Cowboys on MNF 🏈 pic.twitter.com/pYJVRb7w9m — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 26, 2026

Even if he enters the contest with a hint of restriction or a monitored snap count, managers who have stashed him pretty much have to lock him into their lineups. At this stage, he steps back in safely as a volume-based RB2 with explosive upside for Week 7.

The timing couldn't be more intriguing for a potential return, especially given how vulnerable the Dallas Cowboys defense has been against opposing run games this season. Dallas enters this matchup struggling mightily to contain opposing ground attacks, coughing up a league-high 899 rushing yards through their first six games (surrendering an average of nearly 150 rushing yards per game to opponents).

The Cowboys are allowing opposing running backs to rack up a healthy 4.7 yards per carry alongside 7 total rushing touchdowns. While a returning Barkley might not immediately command his usual 100% snap share right out of the gate, the sheer softness of this Cowboys front makes even a limited version of a transcendent talent like Barkley a high-upside play for DFS managers and a mandatory play for season-long managers.

Fantasy Ripple Effects on Eagles Offense

Barkley’s active status (and the reality that he may be managed carefully) triggers significant cascading changes across the rest of the Eagles' offensive ecosystem:

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) under center against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

McKee benefits greatly from the stability of having a premier rushing option and check-down weapon on the field, lifting his floor in deeper superflex formats. Even if Barkley is limited, McKee gets an upgrade against the Cowboys as a QB2 option for Week 7.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Tight ends thrive when defenses are forced to respect a dominant run threat creeping back into the backfield. Play-action schemes and soft intermediate zones open up significantly with Barkley demanding attention, keeping Goedert locked in as a steady weekly starter and TE1 with upside for this week.

WR Makai Lemon and WR Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles

Both wideouts experience a slight uptick with Barkley back in the fold. With the defense forced to respect the run (even with potential limitations on Barkley), lighter boxes and intermediate lanes open up, giving secondary targets like Cooper and Lemon a puncher's chance at sustaining drives in prime time. Neither player is more than a dart throw for both season-long and DFS fantasy managers.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

Pierce's recent hot streak as a fill-in starter takes an immediate, heavy hit. Managers who rode Pierce's productivity over the last few weeks will see his workload scale back drastically as Barkley reclaims the marquee role, relegating Pierce back to an emergency handcuff stash. As long as Barkley can make it through Monday night unscathed, Pierce will become droppable to the waiver wire again.