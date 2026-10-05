Fantasy Fallout and Injury Update for Saquon Barkley Managers

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Rams early with a hamstring injury. While tests today revealed that the issue “does not seem to be overly serious,” per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, hamstring strains are notorious for lingering. Fantasy football managers must plan for Barkley to miss at least Week 5 against Jacksonville (and potentially beyond).

Saquon Barkley will get tests today on his hamstring, but it “does not seem to be overly serious,” according to @RapSheet.



On Quinyon Mitchell: “The hope is it is just a bone bruise.” pic.twitter.com/zVWSsYB5dq — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 5, 2026

Saquon Barkley: The Immediate Plan for Managers

Barkley exited after just two carries, leaving managers with a brutal Week 4 zero. The initial reports offering a "not overly serious" prognosis are encouraging, but soft-tissue injuries for explosive backs require extreme caution. The Eagles will likely protect their star asset, making a multi-week recovery timeline standard practice to prevent a re-aggravation.

Don't hit the panic button. Selling high-end talent at a discount following an in-game injury is a classic fantasy trap. Barkley remains a high-end RB1 when healthy, and should simply be moved to benches for now.

Barkley managers will need to work the waiver wire aggressively for a short-term plug-in (more on that below) or target standalone risers (such as Kyle Monangai) via trade.

Navigating the Eagles’ Backfield Chaos After Week 4: Who Steps Up?

With Barkley sidelined, Philadelphia’s backfield turns into a potentially messy committee (especially with additional injury news hitting the depth chart).

RB, Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

Bigsby was the immediate beneficiary after Barkley went down, seizing 14 carries for 55 yards. However, the backup RB drama took another turn when Bigsby exited late in the fourth quarter with an apparent groin injury.

Tank Bigsby #eagles



Appears to injure his hip/groin. Slowly limped off the field with help pic.twitter.com/cy6Xe07Fin — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) October 4, 2026

If Bigsby’s tests come back clean and he logs practice time this week, he is the top waiver-wire priority for RB-needy teams. He proved he can handle early-down volume behind Philadelphia’s offensive line, making him a viable RB2/Flex target if healthy. Keep a close eye on Wednesday's injury report.

RB Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley played 29 snaps alongside Bigsby and inherited the final six plays of the game after Bigsby’s exit, finishing with 23 rushing yards on 6 carries.

If both Barkley and Bigsby miss time, Shipley becomes a mandatory pickup across all formats. While his standalone value was non-existent entering the week, he is currently the only fully healthy running back on the Eagles’ active roster. He possesses pass-catching upside and would step into a lead role by default against a stout Jaguars defense in London in Week 5 if both Barkley and Bigsby are unable to play.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts’ fantasy profile always benefits when the Eagles’ running back room is depleted. Without Barkley’s home-run ability in the backfield, expect head coach Nick Sirianni to lean more heavily on designed quarterback runs and the Tush Push inside the 5-yard line.

Hurts takes a slight efficiency hit as defenses stack the box against a hobbled backfield, but his goal-line floor rises significantly. He remains a elite, top-tier QB1 start regardless of matchup.

Final Verdict

Prioritize Tank Bigsby on waiver wire night if you need an immediate starting RB, but dump a lower FAAB bid on Will Shipley as a stash in case Bigsby's groin injury keeps him out. For Barkley owners, stay patient, hold your ground, and patch the gap for a week or two until your superstar returns.