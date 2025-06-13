Who Will Be Justin Fields WR2 After Garrett Wilson?
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson again enters this season as one of the most exciting young wideouts in the league. Although the team's quarterback play has arguably held him back, the receiver has still tallied three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.
In 2024, Wilson posted a career-best 101 receptions with 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with Aaron Rodgers. This fall, his college teammate, quarterback Justin Fields, will throw him passes.
The question for the fantasy managers, though, is who should they count on as the team's No. 2 receiving option behind Wilson. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported an answer to that question may have emerged at the team's minicamp this week.
WR Josh Reynolds Emerging as 'Front-Runner' for Jets No. 2 WR Role
Rosenblatt used a stock report format to analyze the team's minicamp performances Thursday.
It's a little hard to believe because his stock is already so high, but according to Rosenblatt, Wilson's stock rose at minicamp. But more notably, so did the stock for veteran receiver Josh Reynolds.
"The Jets will likely use a rotation of receivers around Wilson, but the early front-runner to take over as the No. 2 receiver is the lone player the team added this offseason who has ties to Glenn and Engstrand from Detroit," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Jets value Reynolds’ willingness as a blocker and he’s built a connection with Fields early on — especially on an impressive touchdown pass in the back of the end zone during Wednesday’s minicamp practice.
"Allen Lazard appears to be behind Reynolds in the pecking order though he’ll still play a role, specifically in the running game."
Even with that glowing report, Reynolds isn't likely to inspire a lot of fantasy managers. Last season, he had just 13 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown in nine games with two different teams -- the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Denver waived the veteran wideout in December.
But Reynolds isn't as over-the-hill as one might think. He turned 30 in February, and last year's issues could stem from first, working with inexperienced rookie quarterback Bo Nix and then two injuries in the middle of the year.
Reynolds suffered a hand injury that landed him on injured reserve after Week 5. The receiver was also wounded in a shooting that took place in Denver.
Two years ago in the dominating Detroit Lions offense, Reynolds had 40 catches, 608 receiving yards and five touchdowns. That was good enough for an average of about 7.7 fantasy points per week in PPR formats.
Not terrific numbers but not useless either.
Reynolds won't benefit from playing in the Lions offense, but if he's the Jets' No. 2 wideout, at least to begin the season, he's going to hold fantasy relevancy in deeper leagues.
Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Reynolds throughout the summer. 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley is another candidate to be the Jets No. 2 wideout, but on Thursday, Rosenblatt included Corley on his "stock down" list.