Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker Lead Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Tiers
Kicker is typically one of the last positions fantasy managers study before their drafts. That's understandable, but it's important not to forget the group entirely.
Just like in real football, kickers can make or break a fantasy lineup. Don't go overboard and draft a kicker too early. But it's important not to take the position for granted.
Let's take a look at the top 10 kickers, which I divided into tiers for standard re-draft leagues, entering the 2025 NFL season.
Tier 1
1. Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys
2. Cameron Dicker, Chargers
3. Jake Bates, Lions
For the first time in years, veteran Justin Tucker doesn't sit at the top of the kicker rankings.
During his prime, Tucker wasn't always necessarily the No. 1 fantasy kicker. But until last year, he was the most reliable player at the position around the league and safest choice for fantasy managers. That's why he was always my top kicker target.
This year, managers should aim to draft Aubrey, Dicker or Bates if they want the creme of the crop. The Fantasy Pros tiers has those three ahead of everyone else in the top group.
Aubrey made the longest field goal in the league last season at 65 yards. With 47 field goal tries, he also attempted more than anyone else.
Bates has a strong leg as well, and led the NFL with 64 extra-points in 2024. Dicker has made 93.8% of his field goals in his three-year NFL career.
Tier 2
4. Will Lutz, Broncos
5. Chris Boswell, Steelers
6. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers
7. Harrison Butker, Chiefs
8. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans
For this list, I didn't deviate much from the Fantasy Pros rankings. One thing I did change, though, was where Boswell fell.
The Steelers kicker led the NFL with 41 field goals made in 2024. He made first-team All-Pro last season with his second consecutive campaign with a field goal made percentage above 93%. For that reason, I moved him into the top five.
Lutz is always a great option because of his strong leg and kicking his home games at altitude.
Like Boswell, McLaughlin has made more than 93% of his field goals each of the past two seasons. And with Tampa Bay, he's kicking for arguably the best offense of anyone on this list.
Butker and Fairbairn each made about 85% of their field goals in 2024. But they each were well above 90% during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
Tier 3
9. Tyler Bass, Bills
10. Evan McPherson, Bengals
11. Jake Elliott, Eagles
12. Younghoe Koo, Falcons
13. Matt Gay, Commanders
14. Jason Sanders, Dolphins
15. Will Reichard, Vikings
16. Tyler Loop, Ravens
Fantasy managers who wait to draft a kicker can still find a quality option in this tier. There is just a greater chance for inefficiency.
In this group, Sanders had the best 2024 season with 90.2% of his field goals made. He also connected on 92.9% of his extra points.
Elliott and Koo probably have the most upside because each have been elite kickers in the past. But both kickers are coming off poor 2024 seasons.
Similarly, McPherson had never posted a season with a field-goal percentage below 82.8% before last year. However, he was at 72.7% last season.
Bass kicks for a great offense in Buffalo, but he has to deal with terrible weather for home games during the fantasy playoffs. Gay owns a career 85.5% field goal percentage, but he has been below that mark the past two seasons.
Reichard and Loop are potential sleepers but come with risk. Reichard made 80% of his field goals last season. The Ravens drafted Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.