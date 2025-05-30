Fantasy Football: Top Potential Landing Spots for TE Kyle Pitts
NFL insider Jordan Schultz was responsible for the league's "Friday news bomb" this week.
Schultz tweeted Friday morning that "multiple teams" have inquired about a trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
"Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him -- but I'm told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks," wrote Schultz.
Given Pitts' performances in recent seasons, an NFL team offering more than a Day 2 selection for the Falcons tight end would be surprising. But it also makes sense for the Falcons to play hard ball on potential Pitts trades.
Pitts is under contract for one more season at $10.88 million, which is his fifth-year option. If he has a stellar season, the Falcons can retain him on the franchise tag next spring. That would be a relatively cheap move because Pitts is a tight end.
If Pitts disappoints again, then he will reach free agency in March 2026.
Even though Pitts is likely to remain in Atlanta for this fall, after Schultz's report, pundits began speculating where the tight end could land in a trade this summer.
Here are three ideal landing spots from a fantasy perspective:
Dallas Cowboys
This is the most enticing possible landing spot for Pitts. With a steady quarterback and other playmakers to take attention and pressure away from Pitts, the Cowboys offense is an ideal situation for the tight end.
Last season, Jake Ferguson led Cowboys tight ends with 59 catches and 494 receiving yards. But Ferguson didn't score at all. In previous seasons, Prescott has found his favorite tight end for at least five touchdowns.
Pitts and Ferguson could become a dominating tight end pair as long as Prescott is healthy in 2025.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Although the Cowboys have big personalities that would take the attention away from Pitts, playing in the Dallas spotlight might not be the best for the struggling tight end.
In Jacksonville, he could fly under the radar and still pair up with some dynamic playmakers -- Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and Travis Etienne Jr.
Furthermore, the Jaguars have a hole at tight end. Jacksonville released veteran tight end Evan Engram in March, and the team didn't really replace him.
During the 2023 season, Engram had 114 catches, 963 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Jaguars.
Atlanta Falcons
I know, this isn't technically a landing spot because he's already in Atlanta. But a strong argument could be made that fantasy managers shouldn't want Pitts to be traded.
In Atlanta, Pitts hasn't been able to replicate his rookie success that saw him post 68 catches and 1,026 receiving while averaging 15.1 yards per catch. Last season, Pitts had 47 receptions, 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Over the last three years, Pitts has gone through a serious knee injury, multiple quarterback benchings and a new coaching staff. So, it makes sense that he could use a fresh start elsewhere.
But quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appears to be the real deal. He certainly added some excitement for fantasy managers late last season.
Pitts is no longer the focal point in Atlanta's offense. Bijan Robinson and Drake London have assumed the No. 1 and 2 roles. But that's arguably a good thing for Pitts.
The tight end isn't going to be the top fantasy option in any offense this fall. Why not hope he stays in an offense that he's familiar with and on a unit that's been growing together for a couple seasons?
Pitts did score a career-high four touchdowns last season.
If I were to actually choose another third landing spot for Pitts, the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers come to mind. Pitts could have more volume with either of those teams but that doesn't mean his efficiency will be better. Both of those teams have quarterback question marks and don't have many playmakers to take attention away from Pitts.
In Pittsburgh, Pitts could join his former head coach in Arthur Smith. But it's not like Pitts lit up the stat sheet while playing in Smith's offense from 2022-23.
The tight end's fantasy value will likely be higher in Atlanta than either New York or Pittsburgh. It may be higher with the Falcons than the Cowboys or Jaguars too.