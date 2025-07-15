2025 Fantasy Football Late-Round TEs to Target Include Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth
Tight end can be one of the trickest positions to draft in fantasy football. To simplify things, I try to deploy one of two strategies.
The first objective should be to try and land one of the studs of the position. That's always the goal with every position in fantasy football. It's just tougher at tight end because there are fewer studs.
If managers can't get a tight end stud, they should deploy strategy No. 2 -- draft for value and grab multiple tight ends, including a late-round sleeper.
There's so much volatility at tight end that it's one of the more likely positions to see a sleeper succeed.
Here are four late-round tight ends to keep in mind for draft day in 2025.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy experts appear to want to avoid overdrafting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. That's what happens when a former No. 4 overall pick posts disappointing statistics three years in a row.
But as a result, Pitts is turning into a bargain. He's the No. 19-ranked tight end according to Fantasy Pros.
Pitts hasn't been able to repeat his rookie season production, which was 68 catches and 1,026 receiving yards in 17 games during 2021. But he's still been better than average, registering at least 600 yards each of the past two seasons.
Maybe he doesn't have the upside of a former top five pick, but Pitts should still have enough upside for fantasy managers to feel good about taking a chance on him in a later round.
Just be wary to not overdraft him.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers executed a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins at the end of June to acquire veteran tight end Jonnu Smith. With Smith coming off a career year, Fantasy Pros has him ranked the No. 14 tight end for PPR formats entering training camp.
But if I'm drafting a Steelers tight end this fall, it won't be Smith but rather Freiermuth.
Last season, Freiermuth posted a career-high 65 catches and seven touchdowns. He also had 653 receiving yards, as he had some of his best production since his rookie season with Ben Roethlisberger.
Freiermuth will be working with another new quarterback this fall, but Aaron Rodgers has always loved his tight ends. Freiermuth and Smith should see the field together a lot, and Freiermuth is more familiar with the Steelers offense and should be the team's top tight end again in 2025.
But Fantasy Pros has Freiermuth ranked the No. 20 tight end in PPR leagues.
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
The last two players on this list were each tight ends I identified as breakout candidates at the posiiton in early July.
The secret may be getting out on the Titans tight end. Okonkwo is the No. 24-ranked tight end according to Fantasy Pros.
But that should still make him a potential late-round target.
"Chigoziem Okonkwo enters 2025 as one of the more intriguing tight end sleepers after flashing late-season potential in back-to-back years," SI on Fantasy's Shawn Childs wrote. "While he’s struggled with consistency and big-play regression, his increased usage late in 2024 hints at a potential breakout in a new-look Titans offense."
Okonkwo has registered at least 450 receiving yards in each of his three NFL seasons. He could see more opportunities with rookie quarterback Cam Ward behind center in 2025.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville has acquired playmakers to fill holes all over its offense in recent years. That could mean not a ton of volume for the Jaguars tight end.
But if things go right for first-year head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars will be a lot better on offense with a healthy quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That would mean red zone opportunities for Strange.
At his ADP, scoring a few touchdowns could give Strange tremendous value. Last season, he had 40 catches on 53 targets, 411 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Fantasy Pros has Strange ranked as the No. 27 tight end in PPR formats entering training camp.