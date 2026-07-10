Fantasy Football League Winners At Every Position: Omarion Hampton Exceeds Value And Climbs The Rankings

When we enter our fantasy football drafts, everyone is looking for a league winner. These are fantasy players who you get at a cheap price, who far outperform their cost and help you win your championship. We saw this last year with stars like Drake Maye, Travis Etienne, and George Pickens. These players have to have great seasons, and help you down the stretch when you need them most. These are league winners at each position that you should target in 2026.



QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings



Murray has proven that he is capable of being a high-end fantasy option before injuries and various other issues slowed him down during his final seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. A fresh start in a Kevin O'Connell run offense is exactly what he needs to get back on track.



He will be put in the best position to succeed in Minnesota, and he is more than capable of being successful in that system. His rushing ability could bring a different look to the offense and make him a league winner in 2026.



RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers



Hampton is an elite talent in an offense built to run the ball early and often. Injuries hindered his rookie season, but we expect him to breakout in a major way in this season.



You will likely have to spend a second-round pick to get him, so he will have to be great to be a league winner, and that's what we expect him to be. I have him projected as a top five fantasy running back this season with RB1 overall upside.



WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts



Pierce is a wide receiver I am particularly high on this season. This offseason, the Colts committed to him, giving him four-year, $114 million deal and trading away Michael Pittman Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers.



He has always had the big play upside, however, he should now see the volume he needs to breakout as a fantasy superstar. You can draft Pierce as a WR4, and he can give you fringe WR1 production this season.



TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders



Okonkwo is an athletic young tight end who found the perfect landing spot in free agency this offseason. He has flashed his upside at Tennessee, but was stuck in a terrible offense. We expect the situation in Washington to be much better.



The Commanders love to use their tight ends, and Okonkwo should be a significant upgrade from a 35-year-old Zach Ertz, who found success of his own. With Jayden Daniels back and healthy, and the Washington WR corps limited to just Terry McLaurin and Antonio Williams, he should see a ton of opportunities in the passing attack.

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