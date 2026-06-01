Fantasy Football Legend Odell Beckham Jr. Reunites with the New York Giants

The Year is 2026: The New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals, Geno Smith is the New York Jets' starting quarterback, and the Giants have Odell Beckham Jr. What a world we live in.

As of June 1, the Giants signed the 33-year-old wide receiver who was once the star of the New York Football. Beckham Jr. made one of the greatest catches, perhaps of all time, against the Cowboys over a decade ago. His 8-year journey post-Giants has been vast, including a 2021 Super Bowl Championship and spanning 5 different rosters. He has now come home.

After one year away from football, Beckham Jr. will look to find relevance once again. Where he will stand on the depth chart will become a larger conversation. At his best, Beckham Jr. could legitimately be the Giants' WR2 ahead of Darius Slayton and Calvin Austin III.

Fantasy Football Discussion

Beckham Jr. did not play any football in 2025. He was suspended for 6 games in October of 2025 and never signed with any team. He expressed his interest in returning to the football field, and after weeks of speculation, he became a Giant, and a Giant that shall see the field rather than being a depth stash with fingers crossed.

The Giants currently have a ton of worries about Malik Nabers. The 3rd-year product out of LSU tore his ACL last season and has since needed to undergo a second surgery to repair scar tissue and increase mobility. While the Giants expect Nabers to return for Week 1, there are still over 3 months and more rehab to go.

Over the coming weeks, we will learn more about Beckham Jr.'s expected role. If Nabers went on to miss Week 1, could Beckham Jr. be the Giants' WR1 once again?

Giants Wide Receiver Depth Chart

Slayton has played quality football as the Giants' WR3 on most days. He consistently has averaged an explosive >14 yards per reception and has had fewer than 37 receptions since 2021. His role will be solidified as a starter and more safely viewed as the team's WR2.

The team also signed Calvin Austin III this offseason. What can he become? That is to be decided upon Training Camp. In 2025, Austin had 372 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Steelers. In 2024, he had 36 receptions for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Behind these players sits rookie Malachi Fields. The Virginia product was drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. Standing strong and tall at 6'4", 218 lbs, Fields could earn himself a larger role over time.

New Update: The Giants signed JuJu Smith-Schuster on June 1.

Smith-Schuster, like Beckham Jr., is a veteran stashed by the Giants with a to-be-determined role. His health will decide on much of what he can become, as is the same deal with Beckham Jr. The move cannot be overhyped too much. Rather, it can be debated how much the Giants worry about Nabers' injury given the multiple signings of (3) wide receivers in one single day (June 1)

Ultimately, Beckham Jr. has volatile expectations for the Giants. They sign him as a veteran to be viable, but not relied upon. It is up to Beckham Jr. to prove what he is capable of in August and September. To accurately project his fantasy football value is nearly impossible until more comments arise from the Giants' coaching staff. He could be kept undrafted as a lower-ceiling stash that he would be if rostered.

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