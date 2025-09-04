Fantasy Football Watch List: Odell Beckham Jr And 4 NFL Free Agents to Track in 2025
As NFL careers dwindle down, some players get left out for dry in free agency. However, that is not to say they are done quite yet. A contending football team can always use a veteran presence, especially if another player goes down to injury. DeAndre Hopkins has been to posterboy for this in the past couple years. Adam Thielen still plays on with Minnesota. These are some other veterans that are unsigned, but perhaps not for long.
Gus Edwards
Age 30 tends to be a drop-dead point for NFL running backs. This is the case with Gus Edwards. Greg Roman brought him into the Chargers last year and he found some notable success in the backfield. Ultimately, they moved on from him this past spring. At age 30, no one signed Edwards to a roster as he has aged. As he does sit at the top of the running back free agency list, I would bet that Gus Edwards is picked up at some point this season.
Odell Beckham Jr
At this point, it seems unlikely that Odell Beckham Jr will play football again. He is hunting for a super bowl if he does show up anywhere. I would say that chances are thin that Beckham plays this season, but not impossible. If a team like the Ravens or Chiefs became handicapped at receiver, they may just bring him in as a quick bandaid.
Diontae Johnson
I am actually quite surprised that the Browns released Diontae Johnson He may be a headcase, but less than a year ago he was playing great football for the Carolina Panthers. In seven games with the Panthers, Diontae Johnson had three games of double-digit targets. He also had three touchdowns highlighted by a 122 yard game in week three versus the Raiders.
It seems that attitude problems have been the focal point of Diontae Johnson's recent failures. Between the Ravens, Texans, and Browns, all coaches had raved about his skillset. His downturn is clearly a mental issue, not physical. If he can sort this out, a contending team could still add him later this fall.
Tyler Boyd
The nine year veteran appears to be towards the end of his career as he looks to sign with a contender, if not his hometown Steelers. Boyd had been a staple of the Bengals for years. Last season, he had an downgrade in performance, but mostly due to his role with the Titans. Boyd still caught 39 passes for 390 yards. He can still play if asked this season.
Kendrick Bourne
The Patriot wide receiver was just cut from the roster last week. On a crowded team, it comes as no surprise. Unlike others on this list, Kendrick Bourne is already visiting with teams. A signing may be inevitable. As for fantasy value, I would rather him wait to a situation where he can start.