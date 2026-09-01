Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft From Pick 5: Bijan Robinson Falls To Pick 5 And The 2nd Round Might Be Even Better

I did another draft, and this time started with pick five. We switched the format up a bit for this one, removing kickers and D/ST and adding a second flex. The roster consists of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 2 flex spots, and six bench spots. It's PPR scoring with 12 teams. After getting a D+ yesterday, this one earned us an A- on FantasyPros.

Mock Draft

1.5 RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

I was shocked that Robinson was there at pick five. This was a slam dunk pick.

2.8 WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Getting Brown in the back half of Round 2 is a steal. He is my WR5 overall, so I was thrilled he was there.

3.5 WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

This is another pick I loved. Rice is my WR9 and looks to be healthy for Week 1 with no off-field issues looming.

4.8 RB Travis Etienne Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

I pulled the trigger on Etienne here over D'Andre Swift. It was a tough decision that could have gone either way.

5.5 RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Skattebo has a ton of upside and is a great option to plug into my first flex spot.

6.8 RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Bhayshul Tuten, Jalen Hurts, and Price were all options here. I decided to roll with the first-round running back on one of the most run-heavy teams in the league.

7.5 WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce has been one of my biggest sleepers all offseason. He now is looking like he should be healthy enough to play Week 1, and he is a high-upside WR3 option.

8.8 QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The wait for a quarterback was intentional with Williams in mind. If I waited any longer, he probably would have been gone.

9.5 RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

I really didn't like any of the wideouts here, so grabbed JCM over Jordan Mason. A wide receiver probably would have been a better option in hindsight based on roster construction.

10.8 RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Coleman is someone I've been grabbing in almost every draft. He's a must-draft guy for me.

11.5 TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely was the tight end I wanted, and waited for him and got him. He's a guy I've been drafting a ton over the past few weeks.

12.8 WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell would have been a first-round pick in this year's draft if not for a torn ACL in December. However, he played in the preseason and looks good to go for Week 1. He will take over as the Dolphins' WR1.

13.5 RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Brooks is a much better value than MarShawn Lloyd in Round 8. He has been my go-to late-round running back all week.

14.8 TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

After waiting on a TE, I grabbed another high-upside option to pair with Likely.

15.5 QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis has league-winning upside if he comes anywhere close to reaching his full potential. His rushing upside alone could help make him a QB1 this season.

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