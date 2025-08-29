Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Kyler Murray Vs Dak Prescott
Both Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott find themselves right around the top 10 QB mark in fantasy football ADP, according to FantasyPros. Kyler Murray is ranked as the 9th QB, and Dak is ranked as the 11th QB taken in drafts.
Both find themselves being taken on average 10 picks apart from each other, so it could be tricky for fantasy managers to decide on who to select. Let's dive into both players' stats to see which one you will be better off taking in your fantasy draft this season.
Kyler Murray ADP: QB 9, 95th OVR
Kyler Murray is coming off a season last year where he threw for 3851 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also added 572 yards on the ground and 5 rushing touchdowns. He finished as QB 10 with a total of 308.2 total fantasy points, while averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game.
There are plenty of reasons to believe Kyler will continue to have success, as he has never averaged below 18 fantasy points per game in any season since joining the league in 2019. Couple this with his young playmakers, including top TE Trey McBride, WR Marvin Harrison Jr, and RB James Conner, and the sky is the limit for Kyler and the Cardinals offense.
Dak Prescott ADP: QB 11, 104th OVR
Dak Prescott is coming off a season where he only played 8 games after suffering a partial hamstring tear in week 9, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. In those 8 games, he threw for 1978 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading to a total of 124.5 fantasy points, while averaging 15.6 fantasy points per game.
This season, the Cowboys' offense could look different after head coach Mike McCarthy was let go and replaced with Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys' former offensive coordinator. At this stage in his career, Dak doesn't have the legs that he once did. Pair that with the Cowboys' running game in question with no established RB1, Dak, and the Cowboys could be in trouble this season.
Who To Draft?
We are drafting Kyler Murray over Dak Prescott. Prescott is coming off a season to forget, where he only played in 8 games. With new head coach Brian Schottenheimer taking over for Mike McCarthy this season, there are questions about whether the offense will still be as effective as in years past. Kyler Murray has a high floor with his rushing ability, and plenty of young playmakers to give the ball to help him rack up the fantasy points this season.